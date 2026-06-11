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Home > World News > Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz

Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz

Iran-US War Latest Update: Iran launched drones and missiles at US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan in retaliation for fresh American strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The latest confrontation comes after the US carried out a new wave of strikes and President Donald Trump warned of even stronger military action against Tehran.

Iran attacks US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan after fresh US strikes as Trump issues stark warning to Tehran. Photo: AI
Iran attacks US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan after fresh US strikes as Trump issues stark warning to Tehran. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 07:51 IST

Iran on Wednesday launched drones and missiles at US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, retaliating against a new round of American strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as fresh “US aggression.” The escalation follows Iran’s downing of an American Apache helicopter on Tuesday. A US official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, said nearly all Iranian missiles and drones launched at American installations were intercepted. There were no immediate reports of casualties among US personnel, nor any damage to military facilities. Jordan and Kuwait later confirmed that their armed forces had intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, while Bahraini authorities said the country’s air defense systems successfully repelled the attacks.

US Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran

Hours after warning of further military action, the United States launched another round of strikes against Iran on Wednesday evening. The operation came after President Donald Trump indicated that additional attacks were imminent in an effort to pressure Tehran into returning to what he described as serious peace negotiations.

In a statement posted on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, announced, “U.S. Central Command [CENTCOM] forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction.”

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The statement added, “The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

What Trump Said About Iranian Strikes

“We’ve hit them hard tonight,” Trump said. When asked what steps he would take if Iran refused to reach an agreement, the president replied, “We’ll bomb the s–t out of them tomorrow.”

Trump also disclosed that he had spoken with senior Iranian officials from the White House Situation Room. According to the president, the officials urged him to halt the bombing campaign.

Tomahawk Missiles and Fighter Jets Used 

Trump said US forces fired at least 49 Tomahawk missiles at Iranian targets, while fighter aircraft carried out additional bombing missions. According to the president, the closest target struck was approximately 40 miles from Tehran. According to US military officials, the operation focused on Iranian air-defense systems, ground-control stations and surveillance radar facilities.

The latest operation followed Trump’s pledge of a “very strong, very powerful” response after the Apache helicopter was brought down.

Speaking to ABC News on Tuesday, Trump said, “And that’s what this one is.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump claimed Iran’s military had been decisively weakened and accused Tehran of delaying negotiations.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Also Read: Iran-US-Israel War LIVE And Latest Updates

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Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz
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Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz

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Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz
Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz
Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz
Iran-US War Returns: Tehran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles Near Strait Of Hormuz

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