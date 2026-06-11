Why Epstein Allegedly Tried To Blackmail Bill Gates Over Extramarital Affairs

Bill Gates told members of Congress on Wednesday that he ‘did not fully understand the extent’ of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes when he associated with the late convicted sex offender to raise money for his philanthropic foundation. Gates also testified that he never witnessed any criminal conduct by Epstein. He also accused Epstein of trying to blackmail him over his extramarital affairs.

Gates Addresses Blackmail Attempts

‘These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family,’ Gates said, according to a copy of his opening statement. ‘Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities, in addition to many lies that he layered on top, to pressure me to re-engage with him.’Congress has been investigating how the U.S. Justice Department handled the Epstein case. The billionaire’s testimony focused on his contacts with the convicted sex offender, who targeted women and girls from poor or unstable backgrounds.

The Microsoft Corp. co-founder testified privately before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is examining possible federal mismanagement in the cases involving Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and related matters. U.S. Representative James Comer, the Republican chairman of the committee, had requested in a March letter that Gates appear for an in-person transcribed interview.

Gates hired Jake Greenberg, who served as the oversight panel’s chief investigative official until December, to help prepare for the appearance, according to a New York Times report published Tuesday. A committee spokesperson told Reuters that the panel has not worked with Greenberg since his departure. Epstein pleaded guilty to a felony prostitution charge in Florida in 2008 and served 13 months in jail.

Background On Epstein’s Criminal Cases

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking minors in 2019. He pleaded not guilty and died later that year in what authorities ruled was a suicide before he could stand trial.

Documents released by the Justice Department this year indicated that Gates and Epstein met multiple times after Epstein’s 2008 prison term to discuss expanding the tech billionaire’s philanthropic initiatives.

Newly Released Documents Draw Attention

The records also included photographs of Gates posing with women whose faces were redacted. Gates has previously maintained that he limited his interactions with Epstein to philanthropy-related discussions and has acknowledged that meeting him was a mistake.

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation told Reuters that Gates ‘took responsibility for his actions’ during a town hall meeting with foundation employees in February.

Gates Foundation Faces Additional Scrutiny

Gates’ relationship with Epstein has also drawn scrutiny toward the Gates Foundation. In April, the organisation announced an external review of its engagement with the late financier. Emails released by the Justice Department in January also revealed communications between Epstein and members of the foundation’s staff.

The House committee’s investigation covers authorities’ handling of investigations and prosecutions, plea agreements, Epstein’s death, failures to combat sex trafficking, ethics concerns, and delays in releasing government records.

Wider Political Fallout From Epstein Files

The Justice Department’s release of millions of internal documents related to Epstein highlighted his connections to numerous prominent figures across politics, finance, academia, and business, including President Donald Trump, who socialised extensively with Epstein during the 1990s and 2000s.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom Trump fired in April, faced criticism for her handling of the case. Some critics alleged that she tried to shield Trump from greater scrutiny. Trump had opposed releasing the files until shortly before Congress overwhelmingly approved legislation requiring their disclosure.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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