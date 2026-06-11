US Launches New Strikes On Iran After Trump Threatens ‘Very Hard’ Response

The United States has launched a fresh wave of military strikes against multiple targets inside Iran, a major turning point in the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran. According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes began on June 10 and were carried out in response to what the U.S. military described as Iran’s ‘continued aggression’. The latest operation follows earlier U.S. attacks on Iranian military infrastructure and comes amid growing fears that the conflict could spread across the wider Middle East.

Why Did US Launch The New Strikes?

The new strikes follow the recent downing of a US. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. US officials have blamed Iran for the incident and described the latest military action as a defensive response.

President Donald Trump had earlier warned that the United States would respond forcefully if Iran continued hostile actions. Following those warnings, CENTCOM announced that American forces had begun striking multiple Iranian targets.

What Targets Were Hit?

Reports indicate that U.S. forces targeted Iranian air defence systems, radar installations, and military facilities believed to support operations near the Strait of Hormuz. Some reports also mention strikes in areas connected to Iran’s coastal defence network. While U.S. officials have not released a complete list of targets, the Pentagon has characterised the operation as focused and proportionate rather than a full-scale offensive.

Iran has strongly condemned the attacks and warned that it will respond. Iranian officials have accused Washington of undermining diplomatic efforts and increasing instability across the region. Reports indicate that Tehran has already signalled that U.S. military assets and bases in the region could become targets if strikes continue.

Previous exchanges between the two sides have included missile launches, drone attacks, and strikes against military positions across the Gulf region, raising concerns that the latest escalation could trigger a broader conflict.

Impact On The Strait of Hormuz And Global Oil Markets

The renewed military action has once again drawn attention to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Any disruption to shipping in the area could affect global energy supplies and push oil prices higher. Analysts are closely monitoring developments as shipping companies and regional governments assess potential security risks.

The region has already experienced heightened military activity in recent weeks, with concerns growing over commercial shipping, energy exports, and regional stability.

Diplomatic Efforts Face New Challenges

The latest strikes come despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between the United States and Iran. Previous reports suggested that negotiations involving regional mediators were still underway, though progress remained fragile. The new military exchanges have cast doubt on whether those talks can continue successfully.

Officials on both sides have continued to signal their willingness to negotiate, but the immediate focus has shifted toward military developments and regional security concerns.

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