Canada Introduces Bill To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16 And Regulate AI Chatbots

Canada’s government introduced a new digital safety bill that would ban social media use for children under 16, with exemptions for platforms that meet specific safety standards. The move comes months after Australia enacted the world’s first nationwide social media ban for young people. The proposed legislation would also regulate AI chatbots by creating a new digital regulator responsible for establishing and enforcing safety standards, according to a government official.

Canada Targets Social Media And AI Risks

Companies that fail to comply with the new rules could face penalties of up to 3% of their global revenue or C$10 million ($7.2 million), whichever amount is greater.

‘Social media platforms and AI chatbots are designed to capture attention. They do not support healthy childhood development and have become a source of anxiety, isolation, depression, and a range of other mental health challenges for many young Canadians,’ said Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture.

This legislation will provide a safer environment for young Canadians and empower them to connect in person, build friendships, focus on school, and learn real-world skills so they can thrive.

Bill Introduced Amid Growing Concerns Over AI

The bill was introduced in Parliament just weeks after families affected by one of Canada’s deadliest mass shootings filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. The lawsuit alleges that the company knew the suspected attacker was planning the incident through interactions with ChatGPT but failed to alert law enforcement authorities.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In December, Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media for children under 16. One month after the law took effect, social media companies had collectively deactivated nearly five million teenage accounts.

Timeline For Implementation

Government officials said during a technical briefing that the legislation could take up to a year to pass through Parliament. Once approved, establishing the proposed digital regulator could take an additional 18 months.

A spokesperson for Google, which owns YouTube, said the company is committed to working with the federal government to develop stronger safety standards across online platforms, giving parents greater confidence and control over their children’s digital experiences.

Industry Response Remains Limited

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, along with Elon Musk’s X and Snapchat, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several other countries are also moving toward stricter online safety measures for children. France, Denmark, and Poland are considering tighter social media regulations, while Greece announced in April that it plans to prohibit access for users under 15 beginning in January 2027.

What The New Bill Could Mean

If passed, the legislation would position Canada among the global leaders in digital safety regulation. By targeting both social media platforms and AI systems, the government aims to address growing concerns about the impact of online technologies on children’s mental health, privacy, and overall well-being.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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