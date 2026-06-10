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Home > Lifestyle News > From Kakanmath to Kashi: Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night

From Kakanmath to Kashi: Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night

Several ancient Shiva temples across India are associated with fascinating legends claiming that Lord Shiva still appears there at night. From Kashi Vishwanath to Kedarnath and Mahakaleshwar, these sacred sites continue to inspire faith, devotion and spiritual curiosity.

Temples where Shiva is believed to still appear at night (AI IMAGE)
Temples where Shiva is believed to still appear at night (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 20:51 IST

There are a few very special places in Lord Shiva’s story where he is said to appear at night or wander out, mostly the Kakanmath Temple in Morena, Madhya Pradesh and the Kashi Purva village in the area of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.The following is a list of mystical places and legends: 

Kakanmath Temple, Morena, Madhya Pradesh:

The 11th-century temple was made by supernatural beings (Ghosts/Spirits) in a single night. The god said to the village that it must not watch the process. The builders were interrupted by the curiosity of a local person, and they left the temple incomplete, with unfinished carvings.

Kashi Purva Village (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh):

This village near the holy city of Varanasi is based on the concept that “Shiva never leaves Kashi. It is believed by the locals that at night Shiva roams the narrow lanes, either as a simple sadhu or a silent traveller.

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Sundareswara Shiva Temple (Bommavara, Karnataka): This enigmatic temple near Bagepalli is believed to be the result of the devotion of a man who enticed the ghosts to construct the temple in a single night so that they could be freed. The walls are still ornamented with ghostly and supernatural carvings.

Nataraja Temple (Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu):

The local folklore believes that Lord Shiva’s dance never stops and it stretches beyond the walls of the temples. Devotees believe that at night when the breeze blows, they can hear the sound of tinkling anklets which indicates that Lord Shiva himself is performing his continuous tandava. If you wish to see some more spiritual wonders near your neighbourhood, then Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple or Lotus Temple would do for a start.

Loknath Shiva Temple, Puri, Odisha:

The temple is situated very close to the renowned Jagannath Temple and is regarded as one of the most sacred temples of Shiva in Odisha. It is believed that at night, Lord Shiva visits the temple in order to protect the devotees and bless the region. Another thing worth mentioning about the temple is the water-submerged Shiva Linga.

Stories of Shiva visiting the temple at night have their roots in devotion, but not history. Millions of believers view these stories as acts of devotion on the part of those who tell them. Whether from spiritual or cultural viewpoint, all the mentioned temples attract plenty of pilgrims every year.

ALSO READ: 7 Small Changes That Can Improve Your Health In Just 30 Days    

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From Kakanmath to Kashi: Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night
Tags: lord shivalord shiva templesShivashiva temples india

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From Kakanmath to Kashi: Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night

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From Kakanmath to Kashi: Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night
From Kakanmath to Kashi: Temples Where Lord Shiva Is Believed To Still Appear At Night
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