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Home > Education News > UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Here’s How To Check Exam City Details And Download Online

UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Here’s How To Check Exam City Details And Download Online

NTA has released the UGC NET June 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip on its official website. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city and make travel arrangements before the examination begins on June 22. The admit card will be issued separately in the coming days.

UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Here's How To Check Exam City Details And Download Online (Via AI)
UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Here's How To Check Exam City Details And Download Online (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 19:43 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Intimation Slip for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, allowing candidates to check the city where their test centre has been allotted. The document is now available on the official UGC NET portal and can be downloaded using login credentials. The city slip has been issued ahead of the examination to help candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance. Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The official admit card will be released separately closer to the examination date.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule Announced

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centres in the country. The examination is scheduled to take place between June 22 and June 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check their allotted city and begin planning their travel if their examination centre is located away from their hometown.

The city intimation slip provides advance information about the city where the examination centre has been assigned, helping candidates avoid last-minute inconvenience.

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How To Download UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official UGC NET website.
  2. Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip.
  3. Enter the application number, date of birth, and security details.
  4. Submit the information.
  5. Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.

What Details Are Mentioned On The City Slip?

The city intimation slip contains information regarding the city allotted for the examination. It enables candidates to make necessary travel arrangements before the admit card is released. However, it does not include complete examination centre details, reporting time, or other instructions that will be available on the admit card.

Admit Card To Be Released Separately

NTA has clarified that the city slip should not be treated as an entry pass for the examination. Candidates must download their admit card once it is released, as only the admit card will contain complete venue details and examination instructions. Regularly checking the official website is recommended to avoid missing important updates.

Important Advisory For Candidates

Candidates facing difficulties while downloading the city slip can contact the NTA helpdesk or seek assistance through the official support channels. Aspirants are advised to verify all details mentioned in the slip and immediately report discrepancies, if any.

With the exam less than two weeks away, the release of the city intimation slip marks a key step in the UGC NET June 2026 examination process and gives candidates time to finalise their preparations.

ALSO READ: BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Download PDF And Check Selection Status

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UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Here’s How To Check Exam City Details And Download Online
Tags: NTA UGC NETUGC NET 2026UGC NET Admit CardUGC NET City Intimation SlipUGC NET Exam CityUGC NET June 2026UGC NET June Exam

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UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Here’s How To Check Exam City Details And Download Online
UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip OUT: Here’s How To Check Exam City Details And Download Online
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