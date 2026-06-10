Watch: US Driver Jumps Into Louisiana Swamp, Gets Caught By Alligator Before Police

In the state of Louisiana, an unusual incident occurred when a crocodile got involved in the chase of a suspected drunk driver. An encounter with a crocodile happened at the end of the routine traffic stop when the accused attempted to escape several times and was subsequently attacked by a crocodile in a swamp area. The rare incident took place recently last Sunday and quickly gained media traction, as shown in bodycam video footage released. According to Louisiana State Police, officers received reports of a Toyota being driven recklessly on Interstate 10. Authorities said the vehicle hit a concrete barrier and suffered a tyre blowout before officers managed to stop it on Interstate 310. The driver, identified by local media as 40-year-old Victor Rivas of Montz, allegedly ran from the scene on foot and disappeared into a nearby swamp from an elevated section of the highway.

Search operation takes dramatic turn inside Louisiana swamp

As per reports, state troopers joined deputies from the St Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in searching for the suspect. Authorities later spotted Rivas walking near a highway. However, when officers moved in to detain him, he reportedly fled once again and headed back into the swamp in another effort to avoid arrest.

It was during this second escape attempt that the alligator entered the scene. Body camera footage released by authorities shows the alligator moving quickly through the water towards Rivas before attacking him. Police said the alligator injured both of his arms during the encounter. Despite being bitten by the alligator, the suspect continued trying to escape from law enforcement.

Drone technology helps officers finish pursuit after attack

Reports say that police said Rivas managed to flee again even after the alligator attack. Authorities eventually located and arrested him with the help of drone technology. The search continued until officers were able to safely take him into custody.

“Even after the strike, Rivas continued to evade law enforcement and fled again,” Louisiana State Police spokesperson Kyle Wagner told local media. “We had to wait for him to come out of the woodline before making the arrest.” Following his arrest, Rivas was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released and charged with driving while impaired and resisting an officer.

Humorous response online after unusual wildlife encounter

Authorities have also obtained warrants connected to a hit-and-run and careless operation of a vehicle linked to the earlier crash. While police thanked the agencies involved in the operation, much of the public attention quickly shifted to the alligator and its unexpected role in the pursuit.

The St Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office later embraced the humour surrounding the incident. The agency shared an AI-generated image showing an alligator dressed as a police officer receiving a “Deputy of the Year” plaque under the name “Al E. Gator”. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office joked: “Reminder: Don’t drive impaired, don’t run from deputies, and definitely don’t hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement.”

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