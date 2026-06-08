Nine Injured In Kansas City Shooting Near England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base Camp | Watch

Nine people were injured in a shooting early Saturday near England’s base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City, Missouri, raising fresh security concerns ahead of the tournament. Authorities confirmed that all victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Troost Avenue, a short distance from the area where England will be based during the World Cup. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd dispersing from the scene. No arrests have been announced, and investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

England Players Not Involved In Shooting

The England squad was not involved in the shooting. Manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad are currently training in Florida and are scheduled to move to Kansas City later this month as part of their World Cup preparations. England has selected the Swope Soccer Village as its official training base camp for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The facility was confirmed earlier this year as the team’s headquarters during the tournament.

The incident comes just days before the FIFA World Cup kicks off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Security remains a major focus for tournament organisers and the teams taking part. Reports indicate that extensive security measures are already planned around England’s Kansas City base camp. Local authorities have increased patrols in the area while detectives continue their investigation. Officials have not yet identified any suspects or established a connection between the shooting and the World Cup.

Investigation Ongoing

Kansas City police are urging anyone with information to come forward as investigators work to establish what led to the shooting. While the incident has drawn international attention due to its proximity to England’s World Cup base, authorities have stressed the injuries were not life-threatening, and the investigation is ongoing.

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