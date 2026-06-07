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Home > World News > Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India

Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India

(Pic Credit: Google Images)
(Pic Credit: Google Images)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 23:26 IST

A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Punakha, Bhutan, late Sunday night, triggering strong shaking across Thimphu, Paro, and several other Dzongkhags. Residents reported buildings swaying and people rushing outdoors as tremors were felt across Bhutan and neighbouring regions. Authorities are assessing potential damage, while no immediate reports of major casualties have emerged.

Official Updates Awaited

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Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India
Tags: Bhutan breaking newsDzongkhag earthquakeParo tremorsPunakha earthquakeThimphu earthquake

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Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India

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Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India
Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India
Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India
Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India

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