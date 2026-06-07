Bhutan Earthquake: 5.3 Magnitude Quake Triggers Strong Tremors In Thimphu, Paro, And Multiple Areas of India

A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Punakha, Bhutan, late Sunday night, triggering strong shaking across Thimphu, Paro, and several other Dzongkhags. Residents reported buildings swaying and people rushing outdoors as tremors were felt across Bhutan and neighbouring regions. Authorities are assessing potential damage, while no immediate reports of major casualties have emerged.
Official Updates Awaited
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