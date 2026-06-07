Israel Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters In Beirut After Cross-Border Fire, Iran Threatens Retaliation

Israel on Sunday struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut after Hezbollah fired at Israeli territory. According to the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, the operation was conducted under the directives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz. Israeli authorities said the strike was a direct response to Hezbollah’s attack on Israeli territory.

‘In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just struck terrorist headquarters in the Dahieh district of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing at Israeli territory,’ the statement said.

Israel Responds To Hezbollah’s Fire

The strike marks another escalation in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon. The Dahieh district, located in Beirut’s southern suburbs, has long served as a stronghold for Hezbollah. Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that they would respond forcefully to attacks originating from Lebanese territory, underscoring growing concerns over regional instability.

Following the Israeli strike, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s national security commission, warned that Tehran would respond to what it described as an attack on Dahiyeh. In a post on X, Rezaei said, ‘We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime’s attack on Dahiyeh. These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight.’ The statement reflects rising tensions between Iran and Israel, as Tehran continues to back Hezbollah and other regional groups opposed to Israel.

Deadly Shooting Rocks Central Israel

Earlier on Sunday, a separate security incident unfolded in central Israel, where at least one person was killed and several others were injured in what police are investigating as a suspected terror attack.

According to emergency responders, a man in his 30s was shot dead at a gas station in Kochav Yair, a town situated along the Green Line separating Israel from the occupied West Bank.

Multiple Casualties Reported

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA), the country’s national emergency medical and ambulance service, reported that five additional people were wounded across at least three separate locations. Two of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Police later said they had ‘neutralised’ a suspect after locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. Israeli authorities frequently use the term ‘neutralised’ to indicate that a suspect has been killed. An Israeli security source identified the suspect as a Palestinian citizen of Israel from Tayibe, an Arab town located north of Kochav Yair.

Hamas Praises Attack

Following the shooting, Hamas praised the attack and linked it to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian tensions. The group claimed the attack was a response to ‘the occupation’s ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip’ and ‘assaults that affect our people daily in the West Bank and Jerusalem.’

The developments come amid heightened tensions across the region, with Israel facing security threats on multiple fronts while concerns grow over the potential for wider regional escalation involving Hezbollah and Iran.

(Inputs From ANI)

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