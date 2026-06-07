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Home > India News > What Is HYDRAA? CM Revanth Reddy’s Hitler Reference Puts Telangana Agency At Centre Of Storm

What Is HYDRAA? CM Revanth Reddy’s Hitler Reference Puts Telangana Agency At Centre Of Storm

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sparked a row after claiming HYDRAA's name was inspired by Adolf Hitler's "Hydra" team.

BJP Attacks Revanth Reddy Over Remarks on Hyderabad's Anti-Encroachment Unit (Image: ANI, file photo)
BJP Attacks Revanth Reddy Over Remarks on Hyderabad's Anti-Encroachment Unit (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 20:19 IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked a major political controversy after claiming that the name of HYDRAA, Telangana’s anti-encroachment agency, was inspired by Adolf Hitler. His remarks immediately drew criticism from the BJP, which accused him of praising a dictator and demanded that he apologise without any conditions. Explaining the origin of the agency’s name, Reddy said he had taken inspiration from Hitler while naming HYDRAA. “HYDRAA was Adolf Hitler’s favourite word. His core team was named Hydra,” he claimed. The statement quickly triggered a political backlash and brought HYDRAA into the middle of a heated debate.

Controversial remarks trigger immediate political backlash

While defending his government’s governance model, Reddy spoke about the work being done by HYDRAA. He said the agency has been playing an important role in clearing encroachments, protecting lakes and safeguarding government lands across Hyderabad.

According to reports, the Chief Minister also argued that large metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi need dedicated systems to deal with environmental challenges, urban flooding and illegal encroachments. According to him, agencies like HYDRAA are necessary to address these growing urban problems.

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BJP calls comments dangerous and deeply disturbing

As per reports, BJP strongly condemned the remarks and described them as “dangerous” and “deeply disturbing.” Party leaders said linking HYDRAA to Adolf Hitler was unacceptable and demanded an unconditional apology from the Telangana Chief Minister.

Union Minister and Secunderabad BJP MP G Kishan Reddy also launched a sharp attack on the Congress government through a post on X. Referring to the HYDRAA controversy, he accused the Congress of once again exposing what he called its authoritarian mindset.

Kishan Reddy demands unconditional apology from CM

In his post, Kishan Reddy wrote, “Congress‘ dangerous Hitler, emergency mindset out in the open – yet again. Revanth Reddy, now openly boasting that Hitler inspired him to create HYDRAA and is comparing his demolitions in Hyderabad to those in war-torn countries like Iran and Israel, echoing his leader Rahul Gandhi’s language.”

The Union Minister further said that from the Emergency period until now, the Congress has “always muzzled people.” He reiterated his demand that Revanth Reddy issue an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana over the HYDRAA remarks.

Wider governance and national issues also discussed

Reports say that, apart from the HYDRAA controversy, Reddy also spoke on several governance-related matters. He discussed women’s empowerment, job creation, farmers’ welfare, the caste census, Centre-state relations and Telangana’s broader development roadmap.

The Chief Minister also touched upon national politics and alleged that southern states contribute significantly to the country’s economy but continue to face discrimination. He further accused the Centre of financially discriminating against Telangana and claimed that investments were being diverted from the state to Gujarat.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Meets Tomorrow: Mamata Has Special Request; DMK, AAP Opts Out   

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What Is HYDRAA? CM Revanth Reddy’s Hitler Reference Puts Telangana Agency At Centre Of Storm
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What Is HYDRAA? CM Revanth Reddy’s Hitler Reference Puts Telangana Agency At Centre Of Storm
What Is HYDRAA? CM Revanth Reddy’s Hitler Reference Puts Telangana Agency At Centre Of Storm
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