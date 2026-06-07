WTC Points Table 2025-27 After ENG vs NZ 1st Test- AUS, SA, SL, NZ, BAN, IND, ENG, PAK, WI

WTC Points Table 2025-27: The race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final has heated up following the conclusion of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s. The series opener has put a lot of jostling in the middle order of the championship table, disturbing the structure of hopes of several cricketing powerhouses.

In primaries it is purely based on the percentage of possible points collected ( PCT ) , not total points collected . This puts a lot of pressure on teams to win outright . This system rewards consistency, but heavily penalises slow over-rates and draws.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table Standings

Australia remains at the summit of the table with an elite stay following the action at Lord’s. The Australians have become the team to beat this cycle with an incredible 87.50% PCT after seven straight wins in eight outings.

New Zealand are right behind with a very strong PCT of 77.77% in second spot, keeping their noses ahead of reigning World Test Championship winners, South Africa. The Proteas, who won the crown in the last cycle at Lord’s in 2025, are sitting pretty in third with a 75.00% PCT from four games. Sri Lanka completes the top four with an extremely competitive 66.67% PCT.

The WTC standings are largely determined by the Percentage of Points (PCT) picked up out of the total points played for.

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.50 2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 6 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7 England 10 3 6 1 40 33.33 8 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

Mid-Table Shuffle and Lower Half Struggles

Pakistan are fifth in the mid-table pack with a flat 50.00% PCT further down the ladder. Meanwhile, fans continue to be concerned about India’s inconsistent run in the ongoing cycle. India’s PCT of 48.15% has them in a mediocre sixth place and they have a mountain to climb to reach a third WTC final. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has recently spoken about these struggles and said clearly that although the team has elite talent, they essentially need to raise their standards in the coming assignments to revive their campaign.

England are languishing down at seventh with a 33.33% PCT, further bogged down by minor over-rate point penalties. Bangladesh (16.67% PCT) and West Indies (4.17% PCT) occupy the bottom two spots with the Windies struggling hard after suffering seven defeats in their eight outings. The second Test at The Oval is upon us and the race for a top-two spot is still wide open.