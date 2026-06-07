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Home > Lifestyle News > Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store | WATCH

Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store | WATCH

An Indian content creator sparked online reactions after discovering a packet of fried okra in a US supermarket priced at $6.50 for just 85 grams. His calculation of nearly ₹7,200 per kilogram surprised viewers and highlighted the striking difference between everyday food prices in India and America.

Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store (Via X)
Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 21:09 IST

A routine supermarket visit in the United States turned into a viral social media moment after an Indian content creator discovered an unexpectedly expensive version of a familiar household vegetable. Ashish Ahuja, an Indian living in the US, shared a video showing packaged fried okra, commonly known as bhindi in India, being marketed as a premium snack at an American store. The price tag quickly caught his attention and sparked widespread discussion online.

₹600 For Just 85 Grams Of Bhindi

In the video, Ahuja points to a packet of seasoned, crispy-fried okra weighing just 85 grams and priced at $6.50, roughly ₹600.

Curious about the actual cost, he calculated the per-kilogram price and estimated that one kilogram of the snack would cost around ₹7,200 to ₹7,250. The figure surprised many viewers, especially considering bhindi is widely available in India at a fraction of that price.

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From Everyday Vegetable To ‘Premium Snack’

Ahuja highlighted how okra, a common vegetable found in Indian kitchens, had been transformed into a packaged snack product in the US.

According to him, the vegetable had been fried, seasoned, packed in a small container and placed alongside other snack foods on supermarket shelves. He jokingly remarked that bhindi had suddenly become a premium product abroad.

Video Triggers Flood Of Reactions

The clip quickly gained traction online, with thousands of users reacting to the dramatic difference in pricing between India and the United States.

Many social media users found the comparison amusing, while others pointed out that factors such as processing, packaging, branding, transportation costs and market demand often increase the price of products sold in overseas markets. Several viewers also joked that the humble vegetable had received a luxury makeover after crossing international borders.

Why Is Okra More Expensive In The US?

Industry observers note that speciality vegetables and ethnic food products often carry higher prices in international markets due to import costs, limited supply, processing expenses and niche consumer demand.

Unlike in India, where bhindi is a common staple vegetable, packaged okra snacks are marketed as a speciality health food in many American stores, contributing to the higher retail price.

Viral Clip Highlights Global Food Price Differences

While the video was shared in a light-hearted manner, it also highlighted how the same food item can be valued very differently across countries depending on packaging, branding and consumer preferences.

For many Indians, bhindi remains an inexpensive everyday vegetable. In one American supermarket, however, it appeared to have found a place among premium snack products.

ALSO READ: What Is Quiet Cracking? Why More Parents Are Feeling Exhausted Even When Everything Looks Fine

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Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store | WATCH
Tags: Ashish Ahujabhindi price in UShome-hero-pos-11Indian Man Viral Videookra price Americaokra snack viral videopremium snack US store

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Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store | WATCH
Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store | WATCH
Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store | WATCH
Viral Video: Rs 7,200/Kg Bhindi? Indian Man Shocked To Find Okra Sold As Premium Snack In US Store | WATCH

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