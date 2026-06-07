Bengaluru Horror: Mother And Lover Kill Her 6-Year-Old Daughter; Police Launch Investigation

Bengaluru: A disturbing case from Bengaluru has turned into a full-fledged murder investigation after police booked a woman and her live-in partner for allegedly killing her 6-year-old daughter. The child was earlier believed to have died under unclear circumstances, but fresh findings have led investigators to treat the case as a planned murder. The victim, identified as 6-year-old Vennela, was found dead in Bengaluru’s Kadugodi area on March 25. Initial reports suggested an unexplained death, but inconsistencies in the case prompted police to take a closer look.

Mother And Partner Under Scanner

According to police, the child’s mother and her live-in partner are now accused of being involved in the killing. Investigators believe the child was deliberately targeted and later killed inside their residence.

The accused duo has been booked on murder charges after forensic and testimonial evidence reportedly pointed towards foul play.

Investigation Reopened After New Evidence

The case was reopened after officials gathered fresh forensic inputs that contradicted earlier claims made by those involved. Police said the new evidence established grounds to shift the probe from an unnatural death to a homicide investigation.

Authorities are now examining the sequence of events leading up to the child’s death and the possible motive behind the crime.

Arrests And Probe Underway

Both accused have been taken into custody as the investigation continues. Police are also questioning people close to the family to verify timelines and gather supporting evidence. Further action is expected as the probe progresses.

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