INDIA Bloc Meets Tomorrow: Mamata Has Special Request; DMK, AAP Opt Out

Twenty-three opposition parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Monday at Delhi’s Constitution Club, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying the alliance remains united despite a few parties being unable to attend. The meeting comes at a politically significant moment as several opposition parties prepare to discuss their strategy against the Narendra Modi government and address growing challenges within the opposition space itself. Announcing the attendance list on social media, Ramesh said some parties had informed the alliance that they would not be able to join the meeting due to their own reasons. However, he stressed that those parties continue to oppose the Modi government’s approach on several key issues. According to him, the INDIA alliance remains committed to raising concerns over what it views as attacks on democratic institutions and citizens’ rights.

Opposition bloc sharpens attack on Modi government ahead of key discussions

As per reports, while listing the alliance’s objections, Ramesh alleged that the government’s actions were “stripping millions of Indians of their right to vote, constantly attacking the Constitution, and targeting Opposition leaders using investigative agencies.”

He also expanded the list of grievances, accusing the government of “damaging livelihoods, disrupting household budgets through persistent inflation, betraying the hopes and aspirations of millions of youths, undermining investment climate, and compromising national interests through their foreign policy.” Emphasising the coalition’s unity, he added, “Like India itself, the INDIA bloc stands united in its diversity.”

Notably, two major former allies will not be present. The DMK led by former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are skipping the meeting. The absence of the DMK comes after its relationship with the Congress deteriorated following the Congress party’s decision to align with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu.

Why Mamata Banerjee’s role could dominate the meeting

According to reports, tensions between the DMK and Congress have escalated to the point where the DMK sought separate seating arrangements from Congress members in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The request has reportedly been accepted.

Unlike the previous two INDIA bloc meetings, which were hosted at the residences of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, this gathering will take place at the neutral venue of Constitution Club. The meeting has been convened at the request of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Both Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend. Sources indicate that securing wider opposition backing, particularly from the Congress, is important for Mamata Banerjee as she attempts to strengthen her political position in West Bengal and take on the BJP.

Bengal calculations and Basirhat bypoll buzz in the background

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee currently does not want to contest an Assembly by-election despite vacancies in Nandigram, represented by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and Rejinagar, represented by Humayun Jahangir. Even so, if she decides to return to the Assembly, any Trinamool MLA could vacate a seat for her.

There is growing speculation that her focus may instead be on the Lok Sabha. A by-election is due in Basirhat following the death of MP Haji Nurul Islam. The constituency had previously elected Nusrat Jahan in 2019 and has a Muslim population exceeding 55 per cent.

Reports say that Mamata Banerjee may need Congress support in Basirhat, especially since openly seeking support from Left parties could prove politically difficult. There is also speculation that some Trinamool MLAs are in touch with Congress leaders, although Rahul Gandhi has reportedly chosen not to engage with them, a position said to have Sonia Gandhi’s backing.

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