Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted

Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) arrested dozens of people on Saturday after outlawing a local organisation that had been involved in violent protests last year. The move came after the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a prominent grassroots alliance active in PoK, refused to withdraw a planned protest despite government appeals. Authorities cited concerns related to public order and security while announcing the decision. The crackdown coincided with the government’s announcement of a general election scheduled for July. Shortly after the election announcement, JAAC declared that it would stage a protest on June 9 to press for its demands. In response, authorities banned the organisation and detained several of its members.

Tensions Rise After Death Of JAAC Member

According to a report by BBC Urdu, tensions intensified on Saturday following the death of a JAAC member in a firing incident in Rawalakot. A regional Home Department official stated that legal action was being initiated against individuals associated with JAAC following its designation as an illegal organisation.

The region’s “prime minister,” Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, said that the administration had already fulfilled 36 of the group’s 38 demands. He added that he remained willing to engage with local leaders to discuss the remaining two issues.

Rathore appealed to the group to cancel its protest planned for Tuesday. However, JAAC rejected the request, maintaining that all of its demands must be accepted before any protest could be called off.

Breaking: British MPs raise concerns about repression and communications blackout in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir “I have been contacted by constituents who report being unable to contact loved ones in the region,” says MP Iqbal Mohammed pic.twitter.com/G8CXTHbP59 — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) June 7, 2026

What is the Joint Awami Action Committee?

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) is a major socio-political rights alliance operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Established in September 2023, the organisation consists of a 31-member core coalition that includes traders, labourers, lawyers, transporters and members of civil society.

Since its formation, JAAC has led large-scale public movements and region-wide strikes focused on issues such as economic hardship, resource exploitation and political marginalisation. The group has mobilised support around a comprehensive 38-point civic and economic agenda.

Protesters Rally Outside Pakistan High Commission in London

Meanwhile, the developments in PoK triggered protests in the United Kingdom, where demonstrators gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Condemning what they described as Islamabad’s heavy-handed approach, protesters criticised an internet shutdown and restrictions on movement imposed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Participants expressed solidarity with JAAC and alleged that the measures were intended to suppress dissent in the region and prevent information from reaching wider audiences.

One protester said, “We’ve gathered here today outside the Pakistan embassy to raise our concerns and our voice…It has been almost 24 hours that we have not been able to speak to our families. We want the basic rights… They don’t belong to one nation, one community, one colour or one religion. They are everybody’s right. And we want those rights back. We’re demanding them, we’re not asking them, that is our right.”

UK Lawmakers Seek Clarification on Situation in AJK

The developments have also drawn attention from British lawmakers.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir formally wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over reports of a communications blackout, rising tensions and restrictions affecting residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, APPG Chair Imran Hussain, along with more than 30 MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, urged the UK government to seek clarification regarding the situation and support efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting dialogue.

The letter stated, “The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the many British Kashmiris with deep family and community ties to the region, deserve peace, stability and the opportunity for their concerns to be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation.”

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