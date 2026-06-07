LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays kashmir Bengal T20 League business news gaza donald trump Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Frozen Iranian assets Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted

Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir authorities arrested dozens of JAAC members after banning the organisation ahead of a planned protest. The crackdown came amid rising tensions following the death of a JAAC activist and the announcement of general elections. The developments have also sparked protests in London.

PoK bans JAAC, arrests members before June 9 protest as tensions rise, London demonstrations and UK concern grow. Photo: AI
PoK bans JAAC, arrests members before June 9 protest as tensions rise, London demonstrations and UK concern grow. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 17:20 IST

Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) arrested dozens of people on Saturday after outlawing a local organisation that had been involved in violent protests last year. The move came after the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a prominent grassroots alliance active in PoK, refused to withdraw a planned protest despite government appeals. Authorities cited concerns related to public order and security while announcing the decision. The crackdown coincided with the government’s announcement of a general election scheduled for July. Shortly after the election announcement, JAAC declared that it would stage a protest on June 9 to press for its demands. In response, authorities banned the organisation and detained several of its members.

Tensions Rise After Death Of JAAC Member

According to a report by BBC Urdu, tensions intensified on Saturday following the death of a JAAC member in a firing incident in Rawalakot. A regional Home Department official stated that legal action was being initiated against individuals associated with JAAC following its designation as an illegal organisation.

The region’s “prime minister,” Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, said that the administration had already fulfilled 36 of the group’s 38 demands. He added that he remained willing to engage with local leaders to discuss the remaining two issues.

You Might Be Interested In

Rathore appealed to the group to cancel its protest planned for Tuesday. However, JAAC rejected the request, maintaining that all of its demands must be accepted before any protest could be called off.

What is the Joint Awami Action Committee?

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) is a major socio-political rights alliance operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Established in September 2023, the organisation consists of a 31-member core coalition that includes traders, labourers, lawyers, transporters and members of civil society.

Since its formation, JAAC has led large-scale public movements and region-wide strikes focused on issues such as economic hardship, resource exploitation and political marginalisation. The group has mobilised support around a comprehensive 38-point civic and economic agenda.

Protesters Rally Outside Pakistan High Commission in London

Meanwhile, the developments in PoK triggered protests in the United Kingdom, where demonstrators gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Condemning what they described as Islamabad’s heavy-handed approach, protesters criticised an internet shutdown and restrictions on movement imposed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Participants expressed solidarity with JAAC and alleged that the measures were intended to suppress dissent in the region and prevent information from reaching wider audiences.

One protester said, “We’ve gathered here today outside the Pakistan embassy to raise our concerns and our voice…It has been almost 24 hours that we have not been able to speak to our families. We want the basic rights… They don’t belong to one nation, one community, one colour or one religion. They are everybody’s right. And we want those rights back. We’re demanding them, we’re not asking them, that is our right.”

UK Lawmakers Seek Clarification on Situation in AJK

The developments have also drawn attention from British lawmakers.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir formally wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over reports of a communications blackout, rising tensions and restrictions affecting residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, APPG Chair Imran Hussain, along with more than 30 MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, urged the UK government to seek clarification regarding the situation and support efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting dialogue.

The letter stated, “The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the many British Kashmiris with deep family and community ties to the region, deserve peace, stability and the opportunity for their concerns to be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation.”

Also Read: ‘J&K Was, Is and Will Always Be Integral Part of India’: India Hits Back At Pakistan at UN, Rejects Claims As Baseless and Misleading

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted
Tags: home-hero-pos-1kashmirpakistanpakistan newspojkWorld news

RELATED News

Israel Terror Attack: 1 Killed, 5 Injured; IDF Kills Two Attackers

‘The Diamond Was Gorgeous’: Jill Biden Recalls PM Modi Gift

Who Was Sakr Abu Karim? Hamas Nukhba Commander Killed By Israel

Mojtaba Khamenei To Meet Donald Trump? Iran Gives Big Update

AI-Generated Video: Donald Trump On The Moon Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids

IND vs AFG One-Off Test: Who is Manav Suthar? Team India’s New Debutant Earns R Ashwin’s Backing After Dream Start in Mullanpur

Dead Snake Found In Pregnant Woman's Food Packet | WATCH

Mohammed Shami Takes Hat-Trick a Day After India T20I Squads Omission; Bengal T20 League Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Star Health Complaints Up 65%: Why Do Claim Rejection Doubts Persist?

‘I Told Him No B**b and Waist Shots’: Janhvi Kapoor’s Alleged Chats Leaked on Peddi

Babar Azam Ignored From White-Ball NCA Camp; PCB Shifts Star Batter To Red-Ball Group | Check Full List Of 49 Players

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

Adani Plants 1.6 Million Trees

What Is Quiet Cracking?

Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted
Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted
Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted
Why Is Pakistan Cracking Down In PoK? Protest Leaders Arrested, JAAC Banned, Internet Restricted

QUICK LINKS