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Home > World News > Did Israel Spy On Trump’s Iran Envoys? US Intelligence Reports Trigger Major Questions

Did Israel Spy On Trump’s Iran Envoys? US Intelligence Reports Trigger Major Questions

US intelligence reports have reportedly raised concerns that Israel may have sought information on American officials involved in Iran negotiations, including members of President Trump's team.

Israel might be spying on Trump's Iran negotiators (images: X)
Israel might be spying on Trump's Iran negotiators (images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 16:33 IST

As the United States pushes ahead with negotiations with Iran, a new set of intelligence reports has triggered concerns inside Washington over an uncomfortable possibility of Israel trying to find out what America’s negotiators were planning before Tehran did. Recent US intelligence assessments have reportedly pointed to alleged Israeli efforts to gather information on senior American officials involved in shaping Washington’s approach to Iran, raising questions about how far intelligence activities between close allies may have gone. According to US officials familiar with the matter, the reports suggested that Israeli intelligence agencies may have stepped up surveillance efforts aimed at understanding the US position in the ongoing Iran talks. The reported interest was not limited to the negotiations themselves but extended to key officials helping establish American policy toward Iran behind closed doors.

Intelligence reports reportedly focused on Trump’s negotiating team

According to a report by The New York Times, the intelligence assessments referenced several senior American officials involved in discussions related to Iran. These included Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s lead negotiator, Elbridge A Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy official, and one of his senior deputies, Michael P DiMino IV.

While intelligence gathering between allies is not uncommon, some American officials reportedly believe the alleged activities went beyond what is normally tolerated. US and Israeli intelligence agencies have long understood that both countries collect information on each other, but concerns reportedly grew after several incidents were reviewed by American security agencies.

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Threat level reportedly raised after security concerns emerged

According to reports, one intelligence assessment reportedly increased the counterintelligence threat linked to Israel from “high” to “critical.” The assessment was prepared by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) with input from other military and intelligence organisations. It reportedly examined multiple incidents involving alleged efforts to monitor US military personnel and government officials connected to policy discussions on Iran.

The report was also said to have been drafted after American defence personnel stationed in Israel discovered software on their phones that was allegedly capable of monitoring communications. Officials viewed the incident as part of a broader effort to gain insight into Washington’s thinking on Iran and potential shifts in negotiating strategy.

Close military ties remain despite growing concerns

The reports have surfaced despite exceptionally close cooperation between the two countries. Since tensions involving Iran escalated, military coordination between the United States and Israel has remained at an unusually high level. Personnel from both countries regularly work together through US Central Command and cooperate on a range of military and strategic issues.

However, US officials reportedly believe Israel’s interest extends beyond battlefield intelligence. According to those officials, Israel’s primary objective appears to be understanding President Trump‘s approach toward Iran and tracking changes in Washington’s position during negotiations. Some officials have even suggested that if concerns continue, the Pentagon could consider limiting certain categories of information shared with Israeli counterparts.

White House and Israel strongly reject allegations

The reported intelligence concerns come as Washington and Jerusalem continue to differ over how to deal with Iran. While Trump has continued pursuing a negotiated arrangement with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advocated a tougher approach focused on weakening Iran’s capabilities and increasing pressure on its government.

Both the White House and Israel have firmly denied the allegations. A White House official told NBC News, “This entire story is false and sourced to someone who doesn’t have any knowledge of what’s going on.”

Israel also rejected the claims. A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington said Israel does not spy on American government officials or institutions. “Israel’s intelligence collection efforts are aimed at its enemies, not its allies. Any claims to the contrary are either misinformed or politically motivated,” the spokesperson said.

For now, the reports have added another layer of complexity to the already sensitive negotiations involving Iran, even as both governments publicly insist that their strategic partnership remains strong.

Also Read: Viral Video: Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video Showing Him On The Moon, In India And More | Watch  

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Did Israel Spy On Trump’s Iran Envoys? US Intelligence Reports Trigger Major Questions
Tags: Iran US WarIran-US talksIsrael spyingisrael-iranIsrael-US

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Did Israel Spy On Trump’s Iran Envoys? US Intelligence Reports Trigger Major Questions
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