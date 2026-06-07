‘The Diamond Was Gorgeous’: Jill Biden Recalls Gift Presented By PM Modi, Reflects On Memorable Diplomatic Gesture

Former US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has shared a little-known story about a diamond gifted to her by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Washington in 2023. In her newly released memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir, Biden recalls being captivated by the gift and even considering keeping it, before learning that US government ethics rules would make that difficult. The memoir, released this week, offers a detailed account of life inside the White House and the regulations governing gifts received by senior American officials and their families.

The 7.5-Carat Diamond That Caught Her Attention

Among the many gifts she received during her tenure as First Lady, Biden says one stood out above the rest: a 7.5-carat synthetic diamond presented by PM Modi.

According to the memoir, the diamond was intended to showcase India’s growing role in the lab-grown gemstone industry. Biden writes that the gift immediately impressed her. “The diamond was gorgeous,” she notes, describing it as one of the most memorable gifts she received during her years in the White House.

Why The Diamond Did Not Belong To Jill Biden

Despite receiving the diamond personally, Biden explains that under US ethics laws, gifts presented to the First Lady are considered property of the federal government rather than personal possessions.

Foreign gifts exceeding a certain value must be reviewed, catalogued and assessed by government agencies. Recipients may keep such gifts only if they purchase them at their officially appraised market value.

Initially, Biden believed keeping the diamond might be possible.

From $2,500 to $20,000: The Appraisal Surprise

In her memoir, Biden recalls that PM Modi told her the diamond had been handmade in his hometown and was valued at around $2,500. He reportedly even provided documentation related to the purchase. Believing the amount was manageable, she briefly considered buying the gift from the government.

However, the situation changed after the US State Department conducted its own valuation. Officials estimated the diamond’s fair market value at $20,000, significantly higher than the figure Biden had expected.

Faced with the much larger price tag, she decided not to purchase it.

Diamond Was Worn at Official Events

Although she could not keep the gift permanently, Biden was allowed to use it during her time as First Lady.

She revealed that officials permitted her to display the diamond in her office or borrow it for official functions. The stone was placed into a ring setting, which she wore at several government and diplomatic events. The arrangement remained in place throughout her tenure in the White House.

What Happened After She Left Office?

When President Joe Biden’s administration ended, the diamond was returned to federal authorities, in line with government regulations.

Biden writes that the ring eventually went into government storage alongside thousands of other gifts received by presidents and first families over the years. She notes that many such items are stored indefinitely, while some are eventually destroyed depending on government policies and preservation decisions.

A Bracelet From France Took a Different Path

The memoir also contrasts the diamond with another gift Biden received from former French First Lady Brigitte Macron. As the bracelet carried personal significance, Biden chose to purchase it from the US government at its assessed value before leaving office. As a result, she was able to keep it and says she continues to wear it regularly.

PM Modi’s 2023 State Visit Strengthened India-US Ties

The diamond was presented during PM Modi’s landmark state visit to the United States in June 2023, one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between New Delhi and Washington during the Biden administration.

The visit drew widespread attention and featured a White House state dinner attended by political leaders, business executives and members of the Indian-American community. More than 10,000 Indian Americans participated in related events.

The trip also focused on expanding cooperation between India and the United States in areas such as defence, advanced technology, semiconductors, strategic affairs and economic partnerships.

Memoir Highlights Strict White House Ethics Rules

Through the story of the diamond, Biden sheds light on the extensive ethical and financial regulations that govern life inside the White House. Her account highlights how even high-profile gifts from world leaders are subject to strict oversight to prevent public officials from receiving personal financial benefits from foreign governments.

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