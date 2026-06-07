Viral Video: Donald Trump Shares AI-Generated Video Showing Him On The Moon, In India And More | Watch

US President Donald Trump has shared a bizarre AI-generated music video on his social media platform, Truth Social, featuring a series of exaggerated and fictional portrayals of himself as a globally admired figure.

The video, packed with surreal visuals and repetitive praise-filled lyrics, has quickly attracted attention online, marking another example of AI-generated content being amplified within Trump’s digital ecosystem and among his supporters.

Trump Shares AI-Generated Song Praising Him

On Saturday, Trump shared the video on his Truth Social platform and subsequently amplified a statement from the track’s creator, Anthony Constantino. Constantino, a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate hailing from New York, expressed immense gratitude regarding the presidential validation.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Jun 06 2026, 10:11 AM ET ) pic.twitter.com/3kZ2rxN1rb — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) June 6, 2026







In the reposted message shared by Trump, Constantino wrote, “I am proud to be endorsed by President Trump, who I wrote this song about.”

The musical composition, which repeatedly offers glowing praise to the US leader, claims that his popularity extends extensively across the international landscape.

Song Claims Global Admiration For Trump

Throughout the approximately one-minute-long track, Trump’s name is explicitly iterated dozens of times. The musical narrative incorporates specific lyrical assertions that populations residing in various foreign countries, ranging from Mexico and Italy to China and India, “love Donald Trump.”

Accompanying the song, the highly stylised AI video presents a sequence of entirely fabricated and heavily inflated visual scenarios involving the American president.

Among the fictional depictions, Trump is seen paragliding through the sky, standing in a spacesuit upon the lunar surface, and mounted on both a camel and a lion.

The digital simulation further portrays him riding a motorcycle through an Indian street, posing adjacent to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and consuming a pizza that features his own face baked onto it.

Video Quickly Goes Viral Online

The unconventional media piece rapidly generated substantial traction online, driven primarily by its bizarre visual montages and exceptionally repetitive lyrical arrangements dedicated almost exclusively to the glorification of Trump.

The US president has established a frequent habit of utilising his Truth Social account to distribute supportive memes, videos, and user-generated digital content designed to highlight his political stature and global public appeal.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, social media posts and statements available at the time of publication. The views, claims and content featured in the AI-generated video are those of its creator and do not necessarily reflect verified facts. Readers are advised to refer to official statements and credible sources for accurate information and context.