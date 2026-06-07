Anthropic’s Project Glasswing: Inside the AI Powered Cybersecurity Initiative Transforming Global Defense

A new approach to cybersecurity

Project Glasswing sort of wraps itself around Anthropic’s unreleased frontier model, Claude Mythos Preview, which apparently has shown it can take apart complicated software systems and spot security flaws at a kind of scale that people used to think was not really possible.

In Anthropic’s own announcement, they say the effort started after internal testing, where the model demonstrated it could discover serious vulnerabilities across major operating systems, browsers, and enterprise environments, also catching issues that had been sitting there for years without being detected. (Anthropic)

They also claim the plan isn’t to put the model out publicly. Instead, the idea is to offer controlled access to trusted collaborators partners who are working on critical infrastructure, kind of like a careful limited distribution model rather than a broad release.

Major global tech partners

Project Glasswing brings together some of the world’s largest technology and infrastructure companies, including:

Microsoft

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

NVIDIA

Cisco

CrowdStrike

Palo Alto Networks

JPMorganChase

Linux Foundation

These organizations are using that AI system in defensive cyber security ops, like spotting weaknesses through vulnerability detection, do code analysis, and doing system hardening too .

Why Claude Mythos Preview matters

At the center of the program is Claude Mythos Preview, a high-performance AI model, designed for advanced coding and reasoning tasks , like really.

Reports indicate the model can:

Analyze massive codebases in seconds

Detect unknown “zero-day” vulnerabilities

Suggest patches or fixes for critical security issues

Operate at a level comparable to expert human security teams

Anthropic said that the model has already helped spot, thousands of those high severity bugs, across tons of widely used software systems. In other words it kind of identifies vulnerabilities pretty fast, and not just in one place but everywhere.

Why access is restricted

Unlike most, AI tools, Claude Mythos Preview kind of isn’t open to everyone. Anthropic keeps it behind the scenes , since they worry the same strengths, that could help with defense, might also be turned toward offensive cyberattacks.

So instead, it’s being used inside a controlled setting with pre-screened orgs, to make sure it ends up focused on security hardening not on exploitation.

Expansion across countries

Recent reports show that Anthropic is rapidly expanding Project Glasswing, like really going at it, and increasing participation to around 200 organizations across more than 15 countries, including India Japan, Germany and South Korea. Also Japan is listed in the mix.

The initiative now spans sectors such as:

Banking and finance

Healthcare systems

Telecommunications

Energy and critical infrastructure