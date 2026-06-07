LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > India News > LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

Kerala Lottery Live
Kerala Lottery Live

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 16:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today (07-06-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Samrudhi SM-58 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Samrudhi SM-58 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SM’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Monday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-55 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [MR 852787], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [MO 478093], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [MP 356724].

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Samrudhi SM-58 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-58 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 07-06-2026, Full List of Samrudhi SM-58 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –MR 852787

Agent Name: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – MO 478093

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – MP 356724

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000:  0164, 0386, 1916, 2126, 2402, 2583, 3981, 4453, 4648, 4765, 4967, 5119, 5515, 5978, 6807, 8078, 8315, 8532, 8621

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 2260, 4418, 5892, 7109, 7505, 9920

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No-0060, 0416, 1261, 1363, 1940, 2403, 2695, 3054, 3375, 3685, 4124, 4320, 4502, 4514, 5153, 6261, 6426, 6432, 6437, 6438, 7748, 7893, 7965, 8312, 9036

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No-0014, 0056, 0130, 0439, 0479, 0648, 0747, 0853, 1064, 1279, 1282, 1546, 1612, 1674, 1969, 2183, 2221, 2299, 2425, 2592, 2593, 2626, 2704, 2723, 2786, 2804, 2933, 3085, 3094, 3343, 3352, 3446, 3727, 3834, 3862, 4532, 4592, 4792, 4828, 4829, 5264, 5331, 5418, 5485, 5654, 5682, 6076, 6327, 6365, 6908, 6933, 6952, 6962, 7075, 7079, 7113, 7476, 7620, 7738, 7791, 7805, 7810, 7904, 7975, 8301, 8375, 8463, 8634, 8810, 8933, 9075, 9082, 9227, 9362, 9454, 9899

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0017, 0040, 0275, 0404, 0592, 0604, 0686, 0699, 0809, 0856, 0913, 1032, 1034, 1044, 1117, 1132, 1271, 1346, 1476, 1768, 1947, 1953, 2047, 2339, 2527, 2554, 2569, 2650, 2781, 2902, 3095, 3156, 3403, 3505, 3643, 3692, 4122, 4181, 4213, 4233, 4427, 4798, 4811, 4814, 4823, 5101, 5110, 5227, 5306, 5320, 5374, 5525, 5722, 6095, 6201, 6210, 6361, 6603, 6630, 6697, 6783, 6924, 7020, 7023, 7126, 7215, 7251, 7258, 7522, 7921, 7955, 7981, 8253, 8303, 8468, 8483, 8502, 8538, 8546, 9002, 9027, 9034, 9265, 9287, 9398, 9730, 9876, 9886, 9890, 9891, 9917, 9992

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –0051, 0065, 0101, 0133, 0161, 0223, 0269, 0279, 0345, 0394, 0417, 0464, 0481, 0506, 0580, 0682, 0703, 0731, 0744, 0815, 0992, 0999, 1077, 1136, 1270, 1338, 1342, 1357, 1510, 1517, 1786, 1792, 1849, 1856, 1955, 1982, 2034, 2039, 2161, 2290, 2477, 2586, 2646, 2657, 2691, 2716, 2892, 3028, 3089, 3161, 3182, 3218, 3313, 3621, 3865, 3927, 4110, 4208, 4249, 4265, 4339, 4373, 4450, 4530, 4538, 4586, 4611, 4689, 4734, 4801, 4818, 4862, 4934, 5021, 5186, 5291, 5310, 5311, 5361, 5433, 5465, 5496, 5550, 5599, 5641, 5663, 5670, 5905, 6009, 6011, 6025, 6044, 6069, 6142, 6143, 6221, 6285, 6289, 6358, 6389, 6396, 6496, 6618, 6702, 6747, 6789, 7017, 7072, 7149, 7161, 7306, 7362, 7427, 7454, 7530, 7716, 7726, 7801, 7870, 7890, 7908, 7915, 7974, 8031, 8076, 8095, 8114, 8145, 8390, 8396, 8459, 8469, 8565, 8704, 8989, 9017, 9103, 9231, 9371, 9412, 9424, 9479, 9499, 9581, 9592, 9717, 9744, 9791, 9851, 9870

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 07-06-2026: Prize structure of Samrudhi SM-58 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787
Tags: Kerala lottery resultKerala lottery result todaySamrudhi SM-58

RELATED News

Khan Sir's Coaching Faces Closure Threat

Will Raghava Lawrence Contest Vijay's Trichy Seat? Actor Reacts

Kolkata Couple Arrested in 49-Year-Old DU Professor Murder case in East Delhi

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Sambad Dear Wish 1 PM Sunday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 84L 38818

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Breaks Silence on Next Move After Delhi Protest Wave

LATEST NEWS

‘The Diamond Was Gorgeous’: Jill Biden Recalls PM Modi Gift

‘I Told Him No B**b and Waist Shots’: Janhvi Kapoor’s Alleged Chats Leaked on Peddi

Babar Azam Ignored From White-Ball NCA Camp; PCB Shifts Star Batter To Red-Ball Group | Check Full List Of 49 Players

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

What Is Quiet Cracking?

JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out: Check Status

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

Why Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Cracking Down On TASMAC?

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed

Anthropic’s Project Glasswing: Inside the AI-Powered Cybersecurity Initiative Transforming Global Defense

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

QUICK LINKS