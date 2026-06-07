CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Breaks Silence on Next Move After Delhi Protest Wave

CJP Vows to Expand Movement Nationwide

After the Cockroach Janta Party‘s (CJP) first major protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, founder Abhijeet Dipke has said the next phase is coming up. it sort of marks a nationwide sweep for the movement, because the campaign is aimed against alleged weird irregularities in exams as well as recruitment process, you know.

‘This Doesn’t End Here,’ Says Dipke

After the rally, Dipke talked to supporters like, very straightforward that the agitation will go on, until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. He said the protest was just the start, of a broader movement which is about demanding responsibility in India education and examination systems.

Seven-Day Ultimatum to Government

Dipke reportedly issued this kind of seven day ultimatum, saying that if the governments reply stays unsatisfactory , then the CJP will organize protests across multiple cities in the country. The whole move is expected to make more pressure on the authorities, especially on matters around NEET, CUET, CBSE and also recruitment examinations.

Nationwide Campaign in the Works

According to Dipke, the movement will now focus on reaching students, people seeking employment, and young voters all across India. He said that thousands took part in the Delhi protest , and he called it a major win for the organization.

Focus Remains on Education Reforms

The CJP founder kind of reiterated that the movement’s main demand still is the resignation of the Education Minister and also reforms to make sure there is transparency, and fairness in exams and hiring processes. He said that later protests are going to carry on through peaceful, and constitutional means, or something like that, because that’s the approach they want to keep.

Political Reactions Grow

This protest already sparked reactions from politicians and watchers, with some people criticizing the whole movement while others see it as a sign of mounting annoyance among students and job seekers . As the argument gets louder and louder now, everyone is basically watching the government, to see how it answers the CJP’s demands.

What Happens Next?

With plans for a nationwide campaign and further demonstrations, the coming days could be kind of crucial for the Cockroach Janta Party. Whether the movement gathers broader momentum or bumps into new barriers, Abhijeet Dipke has said the campaign is far from over, like not even close. In the end, these next days might decide a lot, so yeah we’ll see how it goes.