RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s ‘Select Nai Karna to Mat Karo’ Clip Goes Viral After India T20I Squads Snub; Harbhajan Singh Questions Selectors | WATCH

Indian T20I Squad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced one of the most important T20I squads yesterday. The selection of players showed how the Indian cricket board is planning for the future. Having become the first team to win two T20 World Cup titles in a row, the Indian cricket team would aim to continue its dominance in the LA Olympics and the T20 World Cup in 2028. Meanwhile, at the same time, questions were raised on Rajat Patidar’s snub from the team. Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, was not named in either of the three squads. Taking to Twitter, former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh questioned the decision made by selectors.

Harbhajan Singh seems to ask the selectors what more Rajat Patidar can do to get in the team. Moreover, a clip of Rajat Patidar has gone viral during the IPL 2026 season, where he is addressing his desire to play international cricket in the shortest format.

WATCH: Rajat Patidar’s blunt take goes viral after not being named in India T20I squad









Rajat Patidar’s interview from the IPL 2026 season has now gone viral. The RCB skipper, talking to sports presenter Mayanti Langer, talked about playing T20Is for India. He said, “Agar karna hai select, toh khelunga, nahi karna, toh mat karo.” (If they want to select, then I will play; if they do not want to select, then do not do it.) This is a video interview that took place during the IPL 2026 season.

India T20I Squad: Harbhajan Singh questions BCCI selectors

Sad no Rajat Patidar in the indian squad. What else he needs to do ? Scored 501 runs strike rate almost 200 . Unfair 💔 @rrjjt_01 Easily the best middle order in India . Proper striker with good technique — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 6, 2026









Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has publicly questioned the national selection after Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was left out of India’s most recent T20I squad despite another brilliant Indian Premier League shining. Right after the team announcement, Harbhajan took to social media to express his surprise at Patidar’s omission and strongly back the middle-order batsman’s merits.

India T20I Squad: Why was Rajat Patidar not selected?

It is thought that Rajat Patidar was not considered for the position of T20I captain, even though he joined the elite group that only included MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Patidar was not the only captain whose accomplishments were disregarded. India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was fired even after he guided the side to victory in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Surya’s spot in the starting lineup was called into question due to his lack of runs. But it’s not the same with Patidar. With the bat in hand, the right-handed hitter has been in excellent form. Patidar has amassed 813 runs in 28 innings since IPL 2025. He hit at a rate of 170.44, and while facing spin bowlers, his pace has been much faster.

Why, then, was Patidar disregarded? The age of the players has been a concern as the Indian team considers their upcoming responsibilities for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the LA Olympics. In 2028, Patidar, who is currently 33, will turn 35. In the meantime, Patidar is a few years older than Shreyas.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Replaces Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-up — Check Full Squads