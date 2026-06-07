Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan’s Blockbuster Rushes Towards Rs 200 Crore Milestone

Ram Charan’s long-awaited sports action drama Peddi is having a pretty strong run at the box office right now. After the film opened to a great, almost immediate, enthusiastic response, it also kept pulling in audiences through the first weekend. You know packed theatres, good word of mouth, and solid fan support all worked together, and that’s why the momentum hasn’t really slowed down. With collections staying on an upward curve, Peddi is quickly heading toward a big box-office landmark, and it’s already looking like one of the best-performing regional releases of the season.

Ram Charan’s Action Drama Records Impressive Day 3 Growth

After seeing a small dip on Friday, Peddi kinda made a solid comeback on Saturday, y’know. The Ram Charan starrer collected Rs 28.85 crore net on Day 3 in India, and that came with a healthy 7.2% growth from the previous day. So, overall the film’s total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 125.25 crore, while the India gross sits at Rs 149.07 crore.

At the same time, the film is doing pretty well overseas too, where it has earned roughly Rs 42 crore gross so far. Because of that, Peddi’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 191.07 crore, and it’s right there almost brushing the Rs 200 crore milestone.

Occupancy Remains Steady Across Key Markets

The movie kept on pulling in solid crowds on Saturday, it looks like a good sign for the box office trend. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy rate that was pretty impressive, above 56%, and the night shows saw a bigger leap, close to 68%. In terms of top spots, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Hyderabad drove the collections, while the Hindi-dubbed copy also got steady audience support across North India as a steady backdrop throughout.

Positive Word of Mouth Continues to Drive Footfalls

At first there are mixed opinions about Peddi, but somehow its emotional storytelling is still pulling people in, plus those electrifying stadium moments really hit. Viewers, especially families and the wider crowd, are getting attached to the film because of the rural backdrop and the sports-driven storyline. And to keep the good vibes going, the director also adjusted a few character scenes after hearing what the audience said, which a lot of people have praised. So overall the movie has managed to stay supported among moviegoers, even after all that early noise.

Can ‘Peddi’ Cross ₹200 Crore Before the Week Begins?

With its worldwide total already around ₹191.07 crore, the film is basically one small step away from that much desired ₹200 crore mark. Because of solid advance bookings and the typical uptick in Sunday crowd numbers, trade analysts are saying it should cross the milestone with ease before the start of next week.

Also Read: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan’s Film Sees a Big Dip, Yet Storms Past Rs 150 Crore Worldwide

