Rajasthan Police Bust Interstate Child Trafficking Racket In Jhalawar; Arrest 6 Accused & Rescue 10 Girls

A major anti-trafficking operation in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district led to the rescue of 10 girls and the arrest of six people allegedly involved in an interstate child trafficking network. The operation was carried out after police received information about minors being transported across state borders under suspicious circumstances. Investigators launched a coordinated operation that uncovered a network allegedly engaged in trafficking minor girls. Acting swiftly, police intercepted the group and rescued 10 girls before they could be moved further. Six accused were taken into custody during the crackdown.

Victims Shifted To Safety

The rescued girls have been placed under the care of child welfare authorities for counselling, protection and further assistance. Officials are working to verify their identities and reunite them with their families wherever possible.

Probe Expands Across States

Police believe the racket may have links extending beyond Rajasthan and are investigating possible interstate connections. Authorities are now examining financial transactions, communication records and the role of other suspects who may be associated with the network.

Focus On Identifying Masterminds

Investigators are trying to determine how long the trafficking network had been operating and whether additional victims were targeted. Further arrests are expected as the probe progresses and more leads emerge.

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