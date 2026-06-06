Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH

Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions following a fresh military confrontation with the United States. Most of the missiles were intercepted by US and Gulf air defence systems, according to reports. The missile launches came hours after US forces struck Iranian radar and surveillance sites, saying the action was taken in response to Iranian drone activity near the Strait of Hormuz.

Missiles Fired After US-Iran Exchange Of Fire

Iran later retaliated by targeting US-linked military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. According to reports, six of the seven missiles were intercepted, while another failed to reach its intended target. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Bahrain

Authorities in Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to follow emergency safety instructions as missiles and drones approached the country’s airspace. Kuwait’s defence forces also moved quickly to intercept incoming threats.

Videos circulating on social media showed aerial interceptions over Kuwait and warning sirens sounding across Bahrain, highlighting growing fears of a wider regional conflict.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran launched a total of seven ballistic missiles against Bahrain and Kuwait earlier in retaliation for the shoot down of four one-way attack drones today over the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. strikes against Iranian coastal surveillance… pic.twitter.com/cRwhl6A153 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 6, 2026

The US says it shot down four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and then struck Iranian radar sites on Qeshm Island and in Goruk. Iran responded by firing seven ballistic missiles at US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain; the US says six were intercepted and one missed its… pic.twitter.com/vZGMayagzk — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 6, 2026

Gulf Nations Condemn Iranian Action

Both Kuwait and Bahrain strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as violations of their sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. The latest exchange has further weakened efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire and revive diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran.

Concerns Grow Over Wider Regional Conflict

The renewed confrontation has intensified concerns over security in the Gulf region and the safety of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies. Analysts warn that further escalation could have significant economic and geopolitical consequences beyond the Middle East.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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