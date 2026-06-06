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Home > World News > Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH

Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH

Iran launched seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain following US strikes on Iranian radar sites, escalating tensions across the Gulf. Most missiles were intercepted, while Bahrain activated air raid sirens. The attacks drew strong condemnation and raised fresh concerns over regional stability and energy security.

Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash (Via ANI)
Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash (Via ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-06 16:44 IST

Iran fired seven ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions following a fresh military confrontation with the United States. Most of the missiles were intercepted by US and Gulf air defence systems, according to reports. The missile launches came hours after US forces struck Iranian radar and surveillance sites, saying the action was taken in response to Iranian drone activity near the Strait of Hormuz.

Missiles Fired After US-Iran Exchange Of Fire

Iran later retaliated by targeting US-linked military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. According to reports, six of the seven missiles were intercepted, while another failed to reach its intended target. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Air Raid Sirens Sound Across Bahrain

Authorities in Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to follow emergency safety instructions as missiles and drones approached the country’s airspace. Kuwait’s defence forces also moved quickly to intercept incoming threats.

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Videos circulating on social media showed aerial interceptions over Kuwait and warning sirens sounding across Bahrain, highlighting growing fears of a wider regional conflict.

Gulf Nations Condemn Iranian Action

Both Kuwait and Bahrain strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as violations of their sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. The latest exchange has further weakened efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire and revive diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran.

Concerns Grow Over Wider Regional Conflict

The renewed confrontation has intensified concerns over security in the Gulf region and the safety of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies. Analysts warn that further escalation could have significant economic and geopolitical consequences beyond the Middle East.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: US Hits Iranian Surveillance Sites On Qeshm Island, Goruk After Downing Four Drones Near Hormuz

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Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH
Tags: Bahrain air raid sirensGulf tensions 2026home-hero-pos-5Iran missile attackKuwait Bahrain missilesstrait of hormuz crisisus-iran conflict

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Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH
Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH
Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH
Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH

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