BJYM Mumbai Organises Grand Cyclothon on World Environment Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai successfully organized a grand Cyclothon titled “Pedal for Planet” under the guidance of BJP Mumbai President Shri Ameet Satam and the leadership of BJYM Mumbai President Shri Deepak Singh.

The initiative was aimed at promoting environmental awareness, sustainable living, and the importance of physical fitness among citizens. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of youth, fitness enthusiasts, environmental advocates, and citizens from across Mumbai, who came together to support the cause of a greener and healthier future.

The Cyclothon was attended by MCA President Shri Ajinkya Naik, Shri Sanjay Upadhyaya, Shri Pawan Tripathi, Shri Tajinder Singh Tiwana, and Smt. Manisha Ashok Chaudhary, Smt. Seema Singh, Smt. Rani Dwivedi and several other distinguished dignitaries and community leaders.

Addressing the gathering, BJP Mumbai President Shri Ameet Satam emphasized that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility and that small changes in daily habits can make a significant difference in protecting the planet. He encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to adopt eco-friendly practices and embrace cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation that promotes both environmental protection and personal well-being. He further stated that initiatives like the Cyclothon not only spread awareness about climate responsibility but also inspire people to lead healthier and more disciplined lives.

Speaking on the occasion, BJYM Mumbai President Shri Deepak Singh stated that environmental protection is not merely a responsibility but a collective movement that requires active public participation. He noted that initiatives such as the Cyclothon help raise awareness and inspire citizens, particularly the youth, to adopt healthier lifestyles and contribute to building a sustainable future. He reiterated BJYM Mumbai’s commitment to organizing meaningful public initiatives that promote environmental sustainability, public health, and civic responsibility.

The event concluded with participants taking a pledge to work towards a cleaner, greener, and fitter Mumbai. Through this impactful initiative, BJYM Mumbai reinforced the message that environmental responsibility and physical fitness go hand in hand in creating a sustainable tomorrow.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.