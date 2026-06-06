UPPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Subject-Wise PDFs And Objection Process

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has made available the provisional answer keys and question papers for the Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination 2025 conducted for government degree colleges across the state. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the documents from the commission’s official website and can evaluate their probable performance before the final answer key is released. The recruitment exam was conducted on 31st May 2026 and covered multiple subjects across various academic disciplines. UPPSC has also opened an objection window along with the answer keys to raise objections against any answer that they find incorrect. Candidates are advised to go through the provisional answer key and submit any objections if there are any within the stipulated deadline.

Which UPPSC answer keys have been released

The commission has made available provisional answer keys for general studies as well as a list of various subject-wise papers included in the assistant professor recruitment exam.

Some of the subjects are botany, chemistry, commerce, agriculture education, English, geology, Hindi, history, home science, law, mathematics, military science, physical education, political science, psychology, music (vocal and instrumental), Sanskrit, sociology, zoology, statistics and Persian, among others.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key that is relevant to the subject they appeared for.

How to download UPPSC answer key

Candidates can download the answer key and question papers from the official UPPSC portal. Candidates can go to the commission website, to the section of latest notifications or answer key, select the assistant professor answer key and download the answer key and question paper PDF by choosing the relevant subject. The provisional answer key will be beneficial in cross-checking the answers and estimation of expected scores before the declaration of results.

Why is the answer key important

The provisional answer key has opened the door for candidates to check their performance and detect if there are any errors in the windows of the answer key returned by the commission. Accordingly, candidates can estimate their expected scores and may get an idea about the chances of progress in the UPSC recruitment process. The answer key release also allows for transparency in the UPSC; candidates can check their expected scores even before the final answer key is submitted.

How to submit an objection

Candidates who find differences with the provisional answer key have been called upon by the UPPSC to submit objections. As per the commission, objections will be entertained only for Q 1 to Q 30 and should be in the prescribed format. The candidates are advised to mention the question number, the answer given by the commission, the alternative answer which they think to be correct and documentary evidence to support their claim. It has been noted by the commission that the representatives which are not supported by documentary evidence will not be entertained in the objection review round.

What is the last date to submit objections

The candidates can make their objections until 5 pm on 9th June, 2026. The representations should be sent by registered post to the Examination Controller (Assistant Professor Examination 2025), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 10 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, 211018. The UPPSC has advised that the objections received after the due date will not be entertained under any circumstances.

What will happen after objection review

Once the objection window closes, the Commission will scrutinise all the valid representations and supporting documents submitted by the candidates. On the basis of the scrutiny, the UPPSC will prepare and publish the final answer key, which will serve as a reference in the evaluation process and the preparation of recruitment results. It is recommended to candidates that they check for official notifications for further announcements on the final answer key and next steps of the admission process.

Also Read: MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: Check Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard Download Process And Key Details