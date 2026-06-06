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Home > India News > Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21

Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21

Delhi Police arrested hotel cook Keshav Negi in the Malviya Nagar fire case after investigators linked the blaze to alleged negligence. The tragedy killed 21 people and injured several others. Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj remains in custody as police examine safety violations and operational records.

Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21 (Via X)
Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21 (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 15:24 IST

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the cook of the hotel where a devastating fire in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and left several others injured. Investigators allege that negligence on his part may have triggered the blaze, which has become one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital in recent years. The accused, identified as 65-year-old Keshav Negi, a resident of Dilshad Garden, was taken into custody as the investigation widened. Police said several other individuals have also been detained and are being questioned as authorities continue to examine the circumstances that led to the disaster.

Investigation Expands As More Arrests Follow

The latest arrest comes days after the owner of Flourish Stay B&B, Lavkesh Bajaj, was sent to four days of police custody. Bajaj was apprehended following a citywide search operation conducted by Delhi Police after the deadly incident.

During court proceedings, investigators argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to gather details about hotel operations, staff members, and relevant records. Police informed the court that information regarding only two employees had been provided so far, prompting the need for further questioning.

The defence, however, contended that Bajaj had been arrested solely because he owned the property and insisted that the police establish clear grounds for his arrest.

Probe Focuses On Hotel Records And Safety Compliance

Investigators are examining hotel documents and operational records to determine whether safety norms were ignored and if any lapses contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Police told the court that the intensity of the fire had hampered forensic examination of the site, and several aspects of the investigation are still underway. Authorities are expected to rely heavily on forensic findings to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the blaze.

Injured Patients Continue To Recover

A hospital bulletin issued after the incident stated that 15 injured people remain under treatment, including 13 foreign nationals. 6 patients are currently on ventilator support but are reported to be stable and showing signs of improvement. Nine patients are admitted across intensive care and general wards, with doctors monitoring their condition closely.

The hospital also confirmed that two injured international patients, who were shifted from another medical facility on June 3, were discharged on June 4 after responding well to treatment.

Medical authorities said all admitted patients are recovering steadily and continue to receive comprehensive care and regular monitoring.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets Economic Advisory Council Amid West Asia Crisis, Reviews India’s Growth Strategy

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Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21
Tags: Delhi fire tragedyDelhi hotel fireDelhi Police investigationhotel fire negligenceKeshav Negi arrestedLavkesh Bajaj custodyMalviya Nagar fire case

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Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21

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Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21
Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21
Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested As Probe Reveals Alleged Negligence And Major Safety Lapses That Killed 21
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