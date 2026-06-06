Shreyas Iyer Replaces Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-up — Check Full Squads

India T20I Squad: India’s T20I teams for the forthcoming tours of England and Ireland in 2026 were revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday. Tilak Varma was selected vice-captain while Shreyas Iyer was named captain. Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of India who won the 2026 T20 World Cup, was dealt a serious blow when he was not selected for the squad for the forthcoming T20I tours of England and Ireland.

India Squad vs Ireland and England: Shreyas Iyer named T20I captain









Shreyas Iyer was named the captain of the India T20I team, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. The right-handed batter, despite not playing a single game for the national team in the shortest format since 2023, has made a comeback as the captain. It is his performance as the leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last few years that has helped his chances to make the team. Notably, he is the only captain in the history of the tournament to have led three teams to the final. He won the title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 while finishing as runner-up with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

India Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called up

A maiden #TeamIndia call-up at the age of 1️⃣5️⃣ 🌟 Congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on setting a remarkable record 👏 pic.twitter.com/htOt9kci4p — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026









India’s young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who concluded the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30, has got his maiden Indian call-up, while speedster Prince Yadav has also secured a place in the squad.

India T20I Squad: No place for Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav

India’s top order consists of a pack and explosive batting line-up featuring Abhishek Sharma, Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan; the middle order includes Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and big hitter Shivam Dube. Apart from Sundar, India has opted for three more spinners, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace unit includes Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the T20I tours of Ireland and England. Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were left out of the squad that won the T20 World Cup. India plays Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11.

India Squad for the UK Tour

Here’s a look at #TeamIndia‘s squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan this September 👏#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/euMfmhWEcN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026







India squad for England and Ireland tour 2026: Shreyas Iyer -captain, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma – vice captain, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India squad for Ireland tour 2026: Shreyas Iyer – captain, Tilak Varma – vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Also Read: India T20I Squad 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Maiden India Call-Up; Shreyas Iyer Named Captain For UK Tours And Asian Games