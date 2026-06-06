Cockroach Janta Party Protest Prompts Extensive Security Measures Across Delhi. Will Metro Services Take A Hit? Check Here

Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest: Delhi Police and security agencies aren’t taking any chances ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar. They’ve rolled out big security plans. About 40 companies of paramilitary forces have spread out all over the key spots in Delhi to keep things calm and avoid trouble. Senior cops, from Joint Commissioners down to ACPs, are on the ground in different districts, watching over everything and making sure teams can act quickly if something flares up. They’ve even got their eye on how people are travelling to the site.

Big security blanket ahead of CJP protest

Some officials have checked in with Ola and Uber to see if bookings to Jantar Mantar have spiked, just in case the protest draws an unexpected crowd. Metro services won’t stop, even with all this extra security, so people can still get around as usual. On top of that, the Special Branch is keeping tabs across every district, watching for anyone trying to cause chaos.

Police are busy monitoring social media, scanning for rumours, angry posts, or anything that could stir things up. All these efforts show the authorities want the protest to go smoothly, without any drama or disruption.

Why is CJP protesting?

Today Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is moving on the national stage with its first big protest at Jantar Mantar. They are protesting against the NEET paper leak, irregularities in recent CBSE exams and the lack of clarity regarding OSM, which has left the students and families angry and frustrated.

Abhijeet Dipke, 30, who has experience in political strategy and digital media, arrived from the U.S. Saturday morning at 7:30 A.M. He’ll be accompanied by popular activists such as Sonam Wangchuk. They’re going to the Parliament Street police station together to get the legal permission to hold their protest.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a call to action: “Sit-in protest” to demand the resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, whose criticism was regarding the failure of the education system for one crore students. The party also raised grievances in two other exams that were conducted in recent times, the NEET exam and the CBSE exams for the paper leakage and irregularities, respectively. The demonstration is to be open to all participants, regardless of party affiliation, Dipke said in its first press conference Wednesday, just a stone’s throw from the Parliament in the Constitution Club.

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