The Cockroach Janta Party, a movement started by people and founded by Abhijeet Dipke held a big protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6. This protest was about things like problems with exams young people not having jobs. Wanting people in charge of education to be accountable. The Cockroach Janta Party wanted to show that they are not a group of people on the internet but also a group that can bring people together in person.

The protest was planned for months. People were invited to come to Jantar Mantar, a place where a lot of protests happen in India. Abhijeet Dipke asked people to come and protest peacefully. The main thing they wanted was for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to quit because of problems with exams.

The police were ready for the protest. Made sure everything was safe in the area. They watched the protest closely to make sure nothing bad happened.

Then people started talking about how many people were at the protest. Some people said it was not as many as they thought it would be considering how many people follow the Cockroach Janta Party on the internet. Some people even made fun of the protest saying that more people can be found in parks on the weekends.

The people who support the Cockroach Janta Party said that it is not about how many people are at the protest. They said that the message is what is important and that many movements start small and then get bigger.

The Cockroach Janta Party started as a joke on the internet. It became a place where young people could talk about their problems like not having jobs and having issues with education. The group got very popular on the internet with millions of people following them.

Some people who watch politics said that the Cockroach Janta Party is a sign that young people in India’re not happy with their situation. They want jobs. They want the government to do something about the problems with exams.

The people who were at the protest said that it was not about showing how many people support the Cockroach Janta Party. It was about talking about the issues that matter to them like education and jobs. They said that it is important for people to be able to gather and ask the government to do something.

Some people said that the protest showed that not as many people are willing to come out and support the Cockroach Janta Party in person as there are on the internet. They said that it is hard to turn people who follow you on the internet into people who will come out and protest with you.

So what happens next with the Cockroach Janta Party? They will keep working on the issues they care about, like education and jobs. They want to make sure that people keep talking about these issues and that the government does something about them.

The Cockroach Janta Party might become a force in politics or it might just stay a group on the internet. But one thing is for sure they have started a conversation about the issues they care about and, about how hard it is to turn internet popularity into real-world change.

