Is Cockroach Janta Party Protest A Flop Show? Abhijeet Dipke’s Movement Gets Trolled Over Smaller Crowd Than Expected At Jantar Mantar

📍 Delhi ,Jantar-Manta
Meetup h ya Protest ?
Media aur Camera jadha h ..#cocroachjantaparty pic.twitter.com/UxBnfs9HA6
— Manan Trivedi (@itsurbunny7) June 6, 2026
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