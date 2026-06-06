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Home > India News > Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’

Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’

As the Cockroach Janta Party protest continued at Jantar Mantar, mimicry artist Ratan Ranjan staged a counter-protest with a HIT spray poster and sharp remarks targeting the movement.

Man brings HIT spray at CJP protest (IMAGE: ITV NETWORK)
Man brings HIT spray at CJP protest (IMAGE: ITV NETWORK)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 12:44 IST

Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest: While the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) kept its protest going at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, a new face showed up and grabbed people’s attention. Ratan Ranjan, a mimicry artist known for his social commentary, walked in holding a poster: one side showed a cockroach, the other an insecticide spray can. Pretty clear where he stands. Talking to reporters and the crowd, Ranjan joked that he was searching for “20 million cockroaches,” poking fun at the number CJP claims as its support base.

Man brings HIT spray at CJP protest

The poster wasn’t just for show. He used it to mock the protest and argue that CJP’s agenda would hurt the country. Ranjan didn’t hold back, either. He accused some CJP supporters of wanting India to end up like Nepal or Bangladesh, countries often brought up in political debates as warnings.

Then Ranjan shifted his focus to the opposition. He wondered out loud why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was missing from the whole argument. He pointed out that for a group branding itself as “Gen Z,” there were plenty of older folks in the crowd. 

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He didn’t stop there. Ranjan brought up old issues like exam paper leaks, blaming former governments for dodging responsibility. He pushed the idea that politicians, past and present, should be held equally accountable. All in all, his comments just fueled the already heated scene at Jantar Mantar. 

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, landed in Delhi from the USA on Friday to spearhead the protest. He was escorted from the airport by the police and then let onto Jantar Mantar. Dipke had requested various supporters to come to the Parliament Street Police Station to get permission to hold the protest. He had asked the people to meet at Jantar Mantar in the presence of the authorities after their approval of the event.

The protest started following the permission granted by Delhi Police for the protest earlier in the day. Students, young professionals and parents participated in the gathering, some dressed in cockroach masks and carrying flowers, as symbols of their campaign.

On Saturday, the satirical digital outfit, “Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)”, that has garnered considerable attention from social media users over the past few months called for the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability in the Neet paper leak scandal, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. 

MUST READ: Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar    

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Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeCJP protestCockroach Janta Party newscockroach janta party protestJantar Mantar protest

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Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’

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Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’
Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’
Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’
Viral Cockroach Janata Party Protest Video: Man Reaches Jantar Mantar With ‘HIT’ Spray, Says ‘Bharat Ko Nepal Aur Bangladesh Nahi Banney Denge’

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