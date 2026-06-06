WhatsApp To Introduce View Once Text Message: New Feature To Block Copying, Forwarding, Saving, And Screenshots, Check All Details

US based social media giant Meta has recently removed end-to-end encryption from its popular social media platform, Instagram, which draws criticism and privacy concerns. Now the company appears to be taking extra care of privacy in the case of its messaging app WhatsApp. According to recent reports, the Meta-owned messaging app is gearing up to release a new feature that will allow users to send text messages in view-once option. If the recent report turns out to be true, then this will give extra control to the message sender and privacy over how others view and store messages.

Think of it like a self-destructing message. You type something, send it, the other person reads it once, and then it is gone. No trace, no saved copy, no way to go back to it.



How Will It Actually Work?



The feature is straightforward to use. Users will be able to activate the feature after typing a message in the chat box. By long-pressing the send button, a menu will appear with different options, including “Send as view once.” Once the message is sent, the recipient can open and read it only one time. After it has been viewed, the message will no longer be accessible.

That is clean and simple. No extra steps, no special mode to turn on before you start typing. You write what you want to say, decide at the last moment that it should disappear after being read, and tap accordingly.

The privacy protections around this feature go a step further too. WhatsApp plans to prevent recipients from copying, forwarding, or saving view-once text messages. In addition, the app will soon block screenshots and screen recordings to reduce the chances of the content being preserved. So even if someone tries to hold onto the message through another method, WhatsApp is actively working to close those gaps.



Where Does This Feature Come From?



This is not an entirely new idea for WhatsApp. The view-once option already exists for photos, videos, and voice messages on the platform. When users send media using this option, the recipient can view or listen to the content only once before it disappears. The feature also prevents these messages from being copied, forwarded, or saved after they have been viewed. Extending this same logic to regular text messages is a natural next step.

As for when it will actually arrive on your phone, patience is needed. The view-once messaging feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.22.7 update. At the moment, it is difficult to say just when this feature will be available, as it cannot even be accessed in the beta version of the app yet. That means it is still in early development and a public rollout could still be some time away.

WhatsApp is also testing “spoiler messages,” where text stays blurred until tapped, which suggests the platform is experimenting with several new ways to give users more control over how their messages are seen and experienced.

For anyone who has ever sent something sensitive over WhatsApp and then quietly worried about it sitting in someone else’s chat forever, this feature, when it arrives, could be a genuine relief.

Also Read: Meta Subscriptions: 5 Big Changes Coming to Your WhatsApp and Instagram

