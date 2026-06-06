KCET Result 2026 Declared: Tanisha Karthik Tops Engineering Stream; Check Scorecard, Rank List And Counselling Updates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026, concluding the hopes of more than three lakh batchmates who appeared for the state-level entrance exam. The authority announced the results in a press conference on Saturday and published the scorecards online. The Common Entrance Test (UGCET) is for rendering access to professional undergraduate programmes such as engineering, pharmacy, veterinary science and agriculture offered by the various colleges in Karnataka. The topper of the engineering stream each year is Tanisha Karthik, the highest-ranked entrant in the most competitive entrance exam in the state.

Who topped KCET 2026

The Karnataka Examinations Authority announced that the topper of the engineering stream of the KCET 2026 is Tanisha Karthik. The authority has also released the list of top-ranked candidates in various streams. The honour is after months of hard work by the students fighting for seats in the most prominent professional batchmates of the state. The list of detailed rankings is expected to decide the placement of the candidates in the upcoming counselling session.

How many candidates appeared for the KCET 2026?

KCET is one of the biggest entrance examinations held by any state government in India. In 2026, more than 330,479 candidates appeared for the entrance examination. Massive candidate participation underlines the significance of KCET for admission to professional courses in Karnataka. Every year, lakhs of students compete for seats in engineering, pharmacy and many other popular courses. The entrance examination took place at 745 centres across the state.

When was KCET-2026 exam conducted?

The entrance examination was held in offline mode on April 22, 2026 and April 24, 2026. The candidates were required to answer the questions using the paper and pen format at designated centres.

After the completion of the entrance examination, KEA released the provisional answer key, opened objections from candidates and finally released the final answer key. The result was prepared based on the finalised evaluation procedure. The authority has completed the evaluation process before declaring the rank and scorecards.

How to check KCET Result-2026

To check the KCET 2026 scorecard, students should visit the official KEA website. To check the result, candidates will be required to log in with the credentials of examination authorities. Candidates to download the scorecard should confirm the correctness of details such as names, registration numbers, marks and rank. The candidate might use this scorecard for the counselling and admission process, so it is important to have a copy of the scorecard for future usage.

What are the subsequent steps after KCET Result 2026

Now that the results have been declared, the time has come for the counselling and seat allocation process. KEA will be expected to announce the complete counselling schedule in the days to come. All eligible candidates will be called for counselling, in the course of which seats will be allotted, based on their rank, category, reservation and course preferences. Keep a tab on official notifications so that you don’t miss any important updates such as document verification windows, option entry or seat allotment dates.

Why KCET matters for admission

As it’s an important entrance exam for undergraduate admissions in the State of Karnataka, it’s the key to determining eligibility for admission to a range of professional courses such as engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and veterinary sciences. After this result is out, thousands of students will see this as the start of their path and fight for a seat in the course and college of their choice. With the time for admission having arrived, candidates will look forward to hearing from KEA about counselling dates while they start preparing for the next stage of the admission process.

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