Why Abhijeet Dipke is Protesting At Jantar Mantar And Targeting Dharmendra Pradhan?

Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston University student who made an internet sensation out of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has come to New Delhi to lead a protest at Jantar Mantar. Although the social media campaign started out as a satirical expression, its latest movement is focused on a very real issue, the NEET controversy, and a call for accountability in the examination system of the country. Dipke returned from the United States days after he urged supporters to meet at the national capital, turning the online movement into a real protest.

What is Abhijeet Dipke protesting about

Dipke has framed the protest as a student-led movement asking for accountability regarding the alleged irregularities in NEET, India’s largest medical entrance exam. Organisers say the protest is to draw attention to the concerns expressed by students regarding the defence of the examination and the processing of complaints related to the exam.

The protest is expected to concentrate on the issues that have been raised over the last two years about NEET, with allegations of paper leaks, examination-related issues and a demand for tighter safeguards. The exam is seen by many students as a path to admission in medical schools and a determinant of the trajectory of all ensuing opportunities in a career.

What is the NEET aspect behind the protest

The NEET issue is the main concern in the proposed protest. The exam was under fire in recent years over allegations of paper leaks and malpractices which led to nationwide protests and legal battles.

Student bodies have maintained that reforms are needed to bring fairness and transparency to the conduct of national entrance tests. Opponents say that even a single episode of malpractice can undermine the integrity of an exam that sees millions of aspirants each year, Dipke and his supporters say. The protest is being framed as part of a wider demand for accountability and oversight of India’s competitive exam system, they say.

What is the connection with Dharmendra Pradhan

The political demand of most booths of the protest is aimed at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Organisers have said he should step down, as responsibility for any problems with national entrance exams lies with the education administration.

The Ministry of Education sets the policies around national exams, even though it is the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts NEET. So Pradhan is the face of the problem when people look at any major exam and wonder what went wrong. The government says steps have been taken to ensure the security of exams and to address the concerns raised by students.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke

Dipke is an Indian student who is studying for a higher degree at Boston University in the United States. He came into the mainstream media after starting the Cockroach Janata Party in May 2026, using a satiric social media campaign. The movement went viral among youths from India, quickly amassing millions of followers on the platforms and online interaction. It started off as a political joke and has taken a turn to discuss issues concerning the youth, governance and public policy.

Will online fandom turn into a real movement

Jantar Mantar is being regarded as a test of whether the Cockroach Janata Party’s online popularity would translate to on-the-ground participation. Thousands of supporters have interacted with the group online, but the June 6 protest will be the true testament of this through its participation. Regardless of the turnout, the protest has already managed to bring NEET back into the limelight along with examination transparency and the rise of youth movements that are digital-first in putting forward the noise in public discourse on education and accountability.

Also Read: Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System