JEE Advanced 2026 Admissions: IIT Roorkee Allows Counselling, Final Admission Subject to Class 12 Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has given a temporary reprieve to JEE Advanced 2026 aspirants who have not secured the required minimum marks in their Class 12 examinations to register for admission to IITs. The institute clarified that such aspirants can register for ongoing JoSAA counselling and submit their preference of choice for admission at IITs. The institute issued the directive amid rumours of confusion among aspirants about eligibility to join admission.counselling after JEE Advanced results are announced.

Can candidates with less than 75 per cent marks attend counselling

As per the decision made by the institute, aspirants with less than 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or its equivalent examination can register for admission counselling and can submit their choices for admission to IITs at this point. The transform lies in the fact that aspirants belonging to General, OBC-NCL and EWS may fall below the 75 per cent marks requirement, and can yet register for admission.counselling.

Similarly, aspirants belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories with less than 65 per cent marks can register for counselling at this point. IIT Roorkee said seat allotment in admission.counselling would be in accordance with the aspirant’s JEE Advanced rank, and such aspirants would be considered for admission.

What is the admission marks requirement of IIT

Under the current IIT entrance exam rules, candidates must score at least 75 per cent in Class 12 examinations if they belong to the General, OBC-NCL or EWS categories. Candidates from SC, ST and PwD categories should aim for a minimum of 65 per cent in Class 12 examinations.

These conditions are valid and mandatory for final admission to IITs. The latest calendar does not waive off the requirement of marks but makes it easier for candidates whose marks may be revised after re-evaluation, verification or supplementary exams.

When should candidates submit their revised Class 12 marks

Staff at IIT Roorkee have requested candidates who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria to send a revised scorecard if their marks have improved. The revised scorecard should reach the institute before July 15, 2026.

The institute has instructed candidates to send proof that they have fulfilled the necessary percentage as per their category. No admission will be confirmed until the revised scorecard is received and verified.

Candidates have been requested to forward the revised scorecard through the official email address of the institute.

Why did IIT Roorkee make this clarification

The announcement comes at a time when questions have been asked regarding the CBSE Class 12 evaluation process. Several students concerned have highlighted the discrepancy in scanned answer sheets and as well talked about the mismatch in handwriting seen in digital copies of their answer books.

With many students looking for re-evaluation and verification of marks, the clarification should have a tremendous impact on candidates hoping to cross the borderline eligibility marks post the re-evaluation process.

Meanwhile, aspirants who qualify JEE Advanced but are below the Class 12 marks requirement can still proceed with the counselling without missing an opportunity. However, they must still secure the necessary marks before the deadline to ensure admission to an IIT.

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