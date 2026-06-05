LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 nifty congress janhvi kapoor K Annamalai latest india news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

Class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant from Ranchi has sparked a national debate after publishing an analysis of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and related tender documents.

Sarthak Sidhant (Photo: ANI)
Sarthak Sidhant (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 15:43 IST

A Class 12 student of Jharkhand has become a talking point at the national level over issues pertaining to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) digital evaluation system. Sarthak Sidhant, a student of Ranchi, has attracted attention after revealing an analysis of CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and the tendering process involved in its execution.

Drawing the attention of educationists, political leaders and students alike, his observations were published on a blog based on the procurement documents which are publicly available. Several opposition leaders cited Sarthak’s analysis as they raised questions regarding the functioning of the evaluation system of the board.

How Did Sarthak Sidhant Make the Headlines Across the Nation

Sarthak’s work came to light after his analysis of the documents pertaining to the contract awarded for the purpose of digital evaluation of CBSE Class 12 answer books. His observations were particularly based on the tendering process, through which he referred to changes and updates in eligibility conditions and the technical requirements at various stages of the process.

You Might Be Interested In

He posted the analysis on a blog, which quickly spread across social media and within the domain of educationists. However, the headlines grew when the political leaders began referring to the finding leading to the call for accountability and transparency in the evaluation process. Arising when CBSE’s On-Screen Marking system was already under fire from a handful of students who had expressed concerns about evaluation post board results declaration,

What made Sarthak look into the CBSE OSM System

Information gathered so far suggests that Sarthak’s interest in the issue began when scanned copies of his own Class 12 answer sheets got to him. While analysing those, he allegedly spotted issues with the marks and got interested in knowing how the digital evaluation process worked.

With debate raging around answer sheet evaluation and accounting for transparency, he then started looking into the technology and administrative framework behind the OSM system. His investigation went beyond the student complaints and went into the procurement process behind the authentic digital marking.

The investigation was later collated in a public piece that scrutinised various documents gathered via government procurement portals.

What are the Main Allegations in CBSE Tender Scrutiny

Sarthak’s analysis is centred on the tender documents related to the OSM project. He alleges that certain terms were amended multiple times across various stages of the bidding procurement process.

The observations list and explain the alterations in eligibility criteria, certification standards and performance factors. The changes should be studied in detail in order to ensure the transparency of public procurement. The observations do not assert conscious wrongdoing but rather question the changes the tender underwent during the selection process. The observations are based on differences and similarities among publicly available official documents.

How did Sarthak do his research

The 12th standard student apparently used procurement records, publicly available documents and technical inputs in preparing his analysis. He also engaged researchers and journalists according to information reports received.

By comparing a number of versions of these records, he tried to track changes in tender conditions and to document the evolution of the procurement process. The effort has since attracted interest for its granularity considering it was carried out by a school student.

What is the impact

The debate over the OSM has reached beyond social media venues. Sarthak has reportedly presented his findings before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, where questions over evaluation practices and tendering were raised.

But the conversation about digital evaluation, transparency and procurement in India is not over yet, and his effort has become a key milestone in a broader conversation about making the examination system more accountable. Whether or not the findings will surface policy changes or lead to more investigations remains to be seen, but he has already succeeded in bringing national attention to an issue that matters to millions of students.

Also Read: Mumbai University Third Merit List 2026 Released for UG Admissions; Check College-Wise Cut-Offs, Verification Dates and Fee Payment Schedule

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System
Tags: cbseCBSE OSM controversyCBSE OSM systemCBSE Tender ScrutinySarthak Sidhant

RELATED News

CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Check Release Dates and Exam Schedule

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Re-Evaluation Applications Cross 70,000 Mark Before Deadline

CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Government Announces Fee Refund, Extra Time and Student Support Measures

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Release Date and Download Process

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain?

IND vs AFG ODIs: Will Hardik Pandya Get Fit In Time For Afghanistan Series? Huge Update On Star India All-Rounder

Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly

Star Health Insurance Rejects 7-Year-Old's Treatment Claim; Father Shares Ordeal

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

World Environment Day 2026: How Small Actions Create Big Changes

Annamalai's Political Career

Big Blow To INDIA Bloc: After DMK, Sharad Pawar’s NCP Also Decides To Skip June 8 Meeting

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 05.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-55 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RJ 587609

K Annamalai Net Worth: How Rich Is the Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief?

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System
Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System
Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System
Who Is Sarthak Sidhant? How a Class 12 Student Sparked a National Debate Over CBSE’s On-Screen Marking System

QUICK LINKS