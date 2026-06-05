Star Health Insurance Claim Rejected For 7-Year-Old’s Treatment, Father Shares Ordeal | Exclusive

Star Health Insurance Claim Rejected : Your claim is rejected.” To a policyholder, those words can be deeply frustrating, particularly after years of paying premiums in the expectation that the insurer will be there in a medical emergency. The claim amount can be Rs 10,000 or Rs 10 lakh. Often it is money that families were depending on at a difficult time. In a similar case, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company denied a settlement claim filed for the pneumonia treatment of a seven-year-old child. But the policyholder says that Star Health’s unfair claim rejection is only part of the problem. He says he repeatedly asked for an explanation, but the insurer would not clarify the “multiple discrepancies” it cited in its rejection letter. He also says he was threatened with cancellation of his policy after repeatedly questioning the company’s decisions.

Ritesh Chhajed told NewsX that Star Health rejected the claim of around Rs 80,000 on the grounds of “multiple discrepancies” in the medical records, which amounted to “misrepresentation of facts.” But the policyholder said it had raised several grievances and kept asking for a written explanation, but the insurer never explained what those discrepancies were and how it came to the conclusion.

“Star Health rejected my claim alleging that there was an overwriting issue in the submitted documents. However, they did not provide any concrete evidence, detailed explanation, or supporting proof to justify their allegation. Despite my requests for clarification, no satisfactory response was provided,” Ritesh Chhajed told NewsX in a written response.

The spat has now moved from the denied claim to the whole issue of clarity within insurance claim processing. But what amounts to “misrepresentation of fact” for an insurance company is the heart of the matter.

Star Health Insurance Rejection Row: What Is The Case?

Ritesh Chhajed’s Star Health Insurance claim dispute centres on a claim for reimbursement for the treatment of his seven-year-old child, who was hospitalised with pneumonia. Star Health denied the medical insurance claim, saying it had found “multiple discrepancies” in the medical records, which it said amounted to “misrepresentation of facts”. But the policyholder says the insurer never told him what the discrepancies were even after several written requests for clarification.

The matter has now shifted from a routine insurance dispute to social media, where policyholder Dr Ritesh Chhajed has publicly questioned the company’s decision-making process. In a telephonic conversation with NewsX, he said that after raising multiple grievances, he was never told as to what document was allegedly wrong, what piece of information was misleading or what evidence the insurer had relied upon to decide that there was a misrepresentation of facts.

This, Dr Chhajed said, was not an isolated incident. Star Health, he said, had earlier rejected another claim of about Rs 70,000, and he was later threatened with termination of policy for repeatedly questioning the decisions of the insurer and demanding detailed explanations.

Dr Chhajed says he never got any detailed letter or email from the insurer explaining the alleged discrepancies, adding to his worries. Every time I spoke to customer care and the company’s chatbot, I was told the claim was rejected due to “multiple discrepancies”, he said. But he never got a proper response. He added that his brother also faced similar issue while dealing with Star Health Insurance.

“I have seriously considered closing and not renewing this policy. My concern is based not only on my experience but also on a previous incident involving my brother, where a claim-related issue arose and, in our view, there was a failure in guidance and support during the process. Because of these experiences, I would hesitate to recommend this policy to others unless there are significant improvements in claim handling and customer support,” he said while speaking to NewsX.

The Star Health Insurance claim dispute raises a bigger question that affects every policyholder. When an insurance company accuses someone of “misrepresentation of facts”, shouldn’t it spell out what those facts are?

Speaking to NewsX, Dr Chhajed summed up his frustration in a single question: “If there were ‘multiple discrepancies’, why won’t Star Health tell me what they were?”

Star Health Insurance Claim Rejections

The claim relates to the treatment given to Parv Chhajed, a 7-year-old child, who was admitted in Porwal Chikitsalya, Neemuch on 16 March, 2026 with pneumonia on account of an unspecified organism.

Claim rejected, questions unanswered? Star Health denied a 7-year-old's pneumonia treatment claim citing "multiple discrepancies," while the policyholder says repeated requests for a detailed explanation went unanswered.

As per the claim records accessed by NewsX:

Particulars Details Patient Name Parv Chhajed Age 7 Years Type of Claim Reimbursement Claim Number CIR/2026/201132/1913465 Hospital Porwal Chikitsalya, Neemuch Date of Admission 16 March 2026 Claim Intimation Date 17 March 2026 Settlement Amount Rs 0 Claim Status Declined

The claim was lodged on 17 March 2026. Company records show the supporting documents were filed May 27, 2026. The denial of the claim occurred on June 3, 2026.

What Star Health Stated

The medical records submitted have several discrepancies noted in the documents amounting to misrepresentation of facts as per the Star Health Insurance claim rejection letter dated 3rd June 2026.

In view of this finding, the insurer denied the entire claim and fixed the settlement amount at Rs 0.

In communicating the rejection, the company also cited Condition No. 1 of the policy.

The Policy Clause That Caused the Star Health Claim Rejection

The insurer relied on Condition No. 1 titled “Disclosure of Information,” which provides:

In the event of misrepresentation, misdescription or non-disclosure of any material fact by the policyholder, the policy shall be void and all premium paid thereon shall be forfeited to the company.

This is a powerful clause. It gives the insurer the right to refuse a claim – and sometimes even cancel the policy – if it considers that material facts have been withheld, incorrectly disclosed or misrepresented.

By invoking this provision, Star Health effectively concluded that the discrepancies noted in the medical records were such a misrepresentation of facts.

The Question Without Answer

There is more to this than a refused claim.

In its rejection letter, the insurer cited “multiple discrepancies” but did not say what those were.

Documents seen by NewsX show the policyholder repeatedly asking questions such as:

In what documents were the alleged discrepancies?

What were those discrepancies, specifically?

How did they amount to a misrepresentation?

Was the attending doctor checked?

Has anyone called the hospital to get clarification?

What is the evidence for that?

The policyholder states that none of these questions were answered in detail in writing.

Star Health Insurance Complaints: Same Answer, Different Complaints

After the rejection, Dr Chhajed filed multiple grievance requests demanding a detailed explanation with supporting documents.

He said all the necessary medical records were provided in those representations, and he challenged the basis of the insurer’s findings.

He sought, among other things:

Identification of the precise differences;

Details of the documents in which those discrepancies were allegedly found;

Details of any verification done with the doctor or hospital;

Copies of observations taken during claim assessment;

A complete investigation report to support the denial.

He Argued, “This Decision Has Not Been Justified, And The Rejection Is Baseless”

Dr Chhajed said she had taken up the issue through formal grievance channels, Star Health consumer panel interactions and chatbot conversations but kept getting the same generic response that the claim was rejected owing to “multiple discrepancies” and “misrepresentation of facts”.

He says the company never told them what the discrepancies were.

Dispute Goes Public

Frustrated by the lack of transparency, Dr Chhajed took the matter to X, formerly Twitter.

My son’s genuine health insurance claim has been rejected without any satisfactory justification despite submission of all supporting medical records. I request an immediate review.#Starhealth

#InsuranceClaim #IRDAI — Ritesh (@ritesh_chhajed) June 3, 2026

In a series of posts, he publicly questioned why Star Health was not identifying the discrepancies that led to the rejection, supposedly. He also alleged that the company had not produced documentary evidence to substantiate its allegation of misrepresentation.

Other users responded to the posts, some of them asking for clarification about the basis of the rejection and questioning the insurer’s claims handling process.

Later, Star Health’s customer support handle replied on X, saying that they have responded to his concern and will process further.

“We have already responded to your concern and will proceed further from there to avoid multiple conversations. We appreciate your understanding. -Team STAR Health,” Star Health Support wrote.

However, Dr Chhajed says the company has still not answered the questions he had been asking all along – what were the specific discrepancies, where were they found and on what evidence was the conclusion based?

Warning Of An Escalation In

Screenshots reviewed by NewsX show that Dr Chhajed warned the insurer that he would approach the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Insurance Ombudsman if he is not given detailed written clarification.

He asked the company specifically to:

Spot the differences; Back up with evidence;

Explain how it arrived at its conclusion;

State the observation on which the claim assessment was based during the investigation.

According to the policyholder, several grievance tickets were subsequently closed without the detailed explanation he had requested.

Describing his experience, Dr Chhajed told NewsX, “I raised multiple grievance requests, asked specific questions, and even warned that I would approach IRDAI and the Insurance Ombudsman. Instead of answering my questions, the company closed the complaints without providing the clarification I had sought.”

Dr Chhajed, in an interview with NewsX, said he had faced similar issues with Star Health earlier.

He claimed that the insurer had previously rejected another claim of around Rs 70,000, and it had been difficult to get clarity on that decision as well.

Recalling his previous experience, Dr Chhajed told NewsX, “This is not the first time I have faced this. Earlier too, a claim of around Rs 70,000 was rejected. When I kept asking questions about rejected claims, I was even threatened with termination of my policy.”

NewsX has not independently verified the circumstances of the earlier claim. A response is awaited from Star Health on the allegation.

Threat To Terminate Policy Charge

Dr Chhajed also alleged that he was threatened with termination of his insurance policy after he challenged the decisions of the company repeatedly and sought explanations.

He said the threat came after he repeatedly questioned the basis of the rejected claims and asked for documentary evidence for the insurer’s findings.

More Than a Dispute Over a Claim

The case involves a claim for pneumonia treatment in a seven-year-old child but also raises broader issues of transparency in the insurance industry.

The rejection letter stated that several mismatches in the submitted records were, as per Star Health, misrepresentation of facts under the policy terms.

The policyholder’s reply is that he was never told what those discrepancies were, despite repeated requests, nor was he shown what evidence led to that conclusion.

Whether the insurer was right to make its findings and whether it gave the policyholder enough information remains disputed.

But the nub of the controversy is a very simple question: if a claim is refused for “misrepresentation of facts”, shouldn’t the policyholder be told exactly what those facts are?

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Is Yet To Respond

NewsX has contacted Star Health for a comment through mail.

NewsX has sought Star Health & Allied Insurance Company’s response to the claim rejection, the alleged discrepancies in the medical records, the policyholder’s allegation of no detailed clarification even after multiple grievances, and the additional allegations of an earlier claim rejection and policy termination threat.

The company is yet to respond. This report will be updated if and when a response is received.

(Note: The original quotes of Ritesh Chhajed was in Hindi and has been translated to English keeping the policyholder’s words and feelings intact.)

Also Read: Exclusive: Delhi Man Alleges Star Health Insurance Rejected Rs 3 Lakh Claim After Years Of Premium Payments