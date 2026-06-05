Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts on 12th Floor of Ivy County Society, Panic Grips Residents; Alleges Water Hoses Reached Only Sixth Floor

A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of Ivy County Society, Noida’s Sector 74 on Friday. Fire triggers panic among residents. Thick black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the high-rise apartment, which led residents to evacuate the entire tower immediately. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation using hydraulic cranes. No casualties have been reported so far and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

Noida Fire Breaks Out on the 12th Floor of Ivy County Society

A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of the Ivy County residential society in Noida’s Sector 74. Large flames and thick black smoke were seen coming out of the apartment which can be seen from afar.

Because the Noida fire started on a higher floor the firefighters had to use hydraulic cranes and other equipment to control the situation.

नोएडा के सेक्टर 75 में आई वी काउंटी के एक फ्लैट्स में शुक्रवार की सुबह अचानक लगी आग, संभावना है कि आग ए सी में ब्लास्ट से लगी, फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम आई मगर उन्होंने काफी समय यह सोचने में लगा दिया कि इसे कैसे बुझाए, सभी को आपदा प्रबंधन के समन्वय की ट्रेनिग देने की जरूरत है। जब… pic.twitter.com/saTCiEsfUR — Vinod Sharma (EncyclopediaNoida) (@vinodsharmanbt) June 5, 2026







Though some residents claimed that the water hoses firefighters brought could only reach up to the sixth floor. This is making it hard to control the fire from street level.

What Was the Cause of Noida Ivy County Society Fire?

From the initial report, the exact reason behind the fire still isn’t clear. There is a suspicion that it could be linked to a short circuit or some equipment stored on the balcony.







But this will be confirmed after investigation by the officials once the situation is fully brought under control after knowing if anyone was trapped inside the apartment.

Fire Breaks Out in PGs at Noida Sector 52

Just moments after the Ivy County fire erupted, the fire department received reports of another blaze in Noida. A fire suddenly broke out at a PG accommodation building in E2 Shatabdi Vihar, Sector 52.







As per locals, a restaurant runs on the ground floor of the building, while the top floors are used as PG rooms for students and working professionals. The incident caused a lot of panic among people. Meanwhile emergency teams rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

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