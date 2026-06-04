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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim

‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim

Hina Khan reacted sharply after Shilpa Shinde admitted to filing a false sexual harassment case against producer Sanjay Kohli. Calling the act “absolutely shameful,” she said such claims harm genuine victims. The controversy has triggered strong reactions across the television industry and social media debate.

Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Claim (Via X)
Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Claim (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 14:22 IST

Actor Hina Khan has reacted sharply after Shilpa Shinde admitted that she had earlier made a false sexual harassment allegation against Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Sanjay Kohli. The statement triggered a fresh wave of debate in the television industry. Hina did not hold back in her response. She called the act “absolutely shameful” and said such claims damage trust in real cases of harassment. She also stressed that genuine complaints must always be taken seriously, but false claims create wider harm.

Calls Producer The ‘Real Victim’

In her reaction, Hina also defended Sanjay Kohli, saying he is the one who has suffered the most in this situation. She described him as a hardworking producer and pointed out the personal and professional damage caused by the allegations.

Industry Split Over Reactions

The controversy has divided opinions in the entertainment world. While many celebrities have criticised Shilpa Shinde for her admission, others have taken a more supportive or cautious stance, calling for a deeper understanding of the situation.

Why The Issue Resurfaced Now

The matter came back into focus after Shilpa recently revealed in a podcast that her earlier complaint was false and made during a difficult phase in her career. That admission has now led to widespread backlash and renewed discussion online.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shubha Poonja? Kannada Actress Reportedly Files for Divorce From Husband Sumanth Billava

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‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim
Tags: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producercelebrity latest newsFalse Harassment Casehina khanhome-hero-pos-7Sanjay KohliShilpa Shinde controversyTV industry news

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‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim

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‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim

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‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim
‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim
‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim
‘Absolutely Shameful’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Allegation, Says Producer Sanjay Kohli Is The Real Victim

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