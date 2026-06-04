What Happens Inside Kerala’s ‘Islam-Friendly Gym’? Why Its No-Music, Gender-Separate Rules Sparked Debate

A gym in Palakkad, Kerala, has riled up the internet by aiming to be the state’s first Islam-friendly gym. They said it would run under a bunch of rules based on Sharia law. The post about this on ‘Nawaz Muthu T’s’ Instagram account was deleted but not before many saw it. Even though some folks liked the idea as a way to cater to specific beliefs, others had issues with the rules and wondered about starting such segregated spaces. According to the now-removed announcement, music would be completely prohibited inside the facility. Men and women would not be allowed to exercise together, and separate workout timings would be introduced for each gender. The management said these changes would be implemented at the gym, which has reportedly been functioning for the last 15 years.

New rules on clothing, timings and workouts trigger online debate

As per reports, another major feature of the proposed Kerala Islam friendly gym is a dress code based on Islamic principles. Members would be required to ensure that their ‘awrah’, the parts of the body that should remain covered according to Islamic teachings, is not exposed while working out.

For women, the guidelines would be stricter. Female members would be expected to wear clothing, including a hijab, that covers the body in line with the stated religious requirements. The gym management also said men and women would have separate schedules and would not share workout sessions. The Kerala Islam friendly gym has been presented by its promoters as a fitness facility aligned with religious values rather than a space exclusively meant for Muslims.

Why social media is sharply divided over the proposal

The announcement triggered strong reactions online before the original Instagram video was taken down. Supporters argued that the Kerala Islam friendly gym simply provides an option for people who want to maintain religious practices while pursuing fitness goals.

One social media user wrote: “WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS AN ‘ISLAM FRIENDLY’ GYM LISTEN TO THE OWNER WHO OWNS A ‘SHARIA COMPLIANT’ SPACE IN PALAKKAD, KERALA. Owner says he follows Sharia rules: separate timings for men women, same gender trainers, no loud filmy music. Claims it doesn’t mean ‘Muslim only’. It’s a 15 year old gym, the tag has been added recently.”

Critics, however, connected the issue to politics and governance. One post read: “CONGRESS ALLOWS SHARIA COMPLIANT GYM IN KERALA! Congress’ win in Kerala has ensured one thing: IUML gets a free hand and Congress bends itself to the diktats of Muslim League. Kerala’s so-called ‘Islam-friendly gym’ mandates No music. Gender segregation. Mandatory religious dress norms. CONGRESS CHOOSES SHARIA OVER APPEASEMENT!”

Another user wrote: “islam friendly gym is only possible in a islam friendly govt. All this will soon make Kerala realise that they need BJP.” The controversy surrounding the Kerala Islam friendly gym has also raised questions about whether the centre will remain focused solely on fitness activities and whether similar specialised spaces based on religious or cultural preferences could become more common in the future.

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