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Home > Regionals News > Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation

Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation

K. Annamalai is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who transitioned into politics and became one of Tamil Nadu's most prominent political figures. An engineering graduate from PSG College of Technology and an MBA holder from IIM Lucknow, he served in the Karnataka Police before resigning in 2019.

Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 17:05 IST

K Annamalai, whose full name is Annamalai Kuppusamy is a politician from India and a former police officer. He is known for being part of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Annamalai was born on June 4 1984 in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. He comes from a family of farmers. People know Annamalai for moving from being a police officer to a politician.

Educational Background

Annamalai studied Mechanical Engineering at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore. Then he did his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow. After that he passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Joined the Indian Police Service in 2011.

Career as an IPS Officer

When Annamalai joined the police service he was sent to Karnataka. He worked as the Superintendent of Police in places like Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. Later he became the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru. People started calling him “Karnataka Singham” because of the way he worked as a police officer. Annamalai left the police service in 2019.

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Entry Into Politics

Annamalai joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in August 2020. In one year he became the president of the partys Tamil Nadu unit. He was very young to get this position. This showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to get stronger in Tamil Nadu.

Electoral Journey

Annamalai contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election from Aravakurichi. Then he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore. Though he did not win he became a known face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu. People noticed him because of his campaigns and the way he criticized parties.

Recent Political Developments

As of June 2026 it is reported that Annamalai has left the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is going to start a political party that will focus on Tamil Nadu. Many news reports say that he left because he did not agree with the partys strategy and alliances.. We are still waiting for official details.

Why Is K Annamalai Popular?

K Annamalai is popular because he was a police officer he is well educated he speaks his mind and young people like him. His supporters think he is a leader who brought attention and energy to the Bharatiya Janata Partys campaigns in Tamil Nadu. K Annamalai is liked by people, in Tamil Nadu. K Annamalais image as a police officer helps him. People know K Annamalai for being a leader.

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Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation
Tags: annamalai kuppusamybjp tamil nadu presidentformer ips officerhome-hero-pos-6iim lucknow alumniK Annamalaik annamalai biographyk annamalai bjpk annamalai educationk annamalai ipsk annamalai new partyk annamalai newsk annamalai political careerkarnataka singhamtamil nadu bjp leadertamil nadu politics

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Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation
Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation
Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation
Has Annamalai Resigned Or Is He Still With BJP? Suspense continues over new party formation

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