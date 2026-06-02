LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate Child rape BAFTA Auqib Nabi cbse 3 June 2026 8th CPC deadline extension mathura amruta-fadnavis annamalai kuppusamy chatgpt business news Bron Breakker Dubai gold rate
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details

Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details

Tencent is reportedly testing an AI assistant for WeChat that can perform tasks through natural language commands, allowing users to book services, make payments, shop, and more without navigating the app manually.

WeChat
WeChat

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 17:45 IST

Tencent, the Chinese multinational tech company, hopes to launch its own artificial intelligence (AI) agent in the world’s most widely-used app WeChat, the company reported to the Financial Times last week. The $72 Billion tech giant is reportedly testing a prototype that could allow its users to complete a task by giving it a conversation command, rather than having to navigate the app themselves. If everything goes well, Tencent could launch a phased rollout of its AI assistant after testing the system with a limited group of external users.

Which could be a game-changer for the way Chinese citizens use apps. Instead of having to tap through menus to find a function, the user could tell WeChat what they want to do, and the AI assistant will do it for them.

WeChat is already in daily lives of millions in China; the app is used for messaging as well as online shopping, food delivery, travel bookings, payments and a large number of other services. An AI assistant could impact these areas even further and help make these activities easier.

You Might Be Interested In

How The AI Assistant Will Work

Tencent’s new AI system can understand natural language commands, meaning that a user could type or voice a command in a conversational manner akin to speaking to a chatbot.
This would include, say, booking a restaurant, ordering groceries, paying a bill or scheduling a meeting with a contact. The user wouldn’t need to go to a different section of the app as the AI would do the work.

The system is expected to be useful in the broader ecosystem of WeChat, which has thousands of services and mini-programs to provide access to a wide range of features in a single chatting space.

Tencent is reportedly building its own AI capabilities to catch up with tougher competition in China’s AI arena. The company has identified AI as an important area in its future plans, to elevate the benefits that digital services can offer to its customers.

Why It Matters

WeChat has over a billion users, and is the go-to platform for many daily activities in China. A successful AI product has the potential to scale quickly.

Experts are saying that AI agents could be the new thing when it comes to smartphones. Instead of opening up different apps one by one, people would increasingly use AI assistants to do work for them. The change could mean less time wasted and easier digital lives.

And it also shows what is happening with Chinese technology companies who are all asserting each other in the development of AI tools. There’s now a race across the country to create AI tech to keep users on the platform.

Tencent’s Next Big Bet

Tencent hasn’t announced a launch date for its AI assistant yet. It’s currently in testing, and will likely need regulatory approval before it can go on a larger scale.

If all goes well, the new technology may change the daily interaction of millions of people with WeChat, and put Tencent at the centre of the coin-driven AI race in China.

But this would most likely mean more convenience to users. You wouldn’t have to know how to set up different features. They could probably just ask WeChat what they would like, and let the AI actually do the work.

Also Read: Why Is Claude AI Down? Anthropic Confirms Outage As Users Report Access and Login Issues

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details
Tags: aiTencentwechat

RELATED News

Tata Safari Electric Spotted Testing In India

iPhone Fold Video Leaked Online From Chinese Factory

From Siri To Apple Intelligence: How iOS 27 Will Change Your iPhone

Florida Sues OpenAI And Sam Altman

Why Is Claude AI Down? Users Report Access and Login Issues | Know More

LATEST NEWS

Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth and 76% Rise in PAT in FY26

ISDI & SCAD USA Announce Global Experiential Design Pathway

UK MP Reveals Disturbing Pak Grooming Gang Testimonies

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands 2X Endorsement Fees After IPL 2026 Heroics: Check Details Inside

RISE Institute Announces 15+ IIT Selections; Six Girls from J&K Feature in 2026 Success List

Boong Wins Big At NYIFF 2026: Is The BAFTA-Winning Manipuri Drama Available To Stream On OTT?

IND vs AFG Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India Add Ranji Star Auqib Nabi And Five Net Bowlers Ahead of Afghanistan Clash in Mullanpur

Lines N Shades Tattoo Studio Marks a Decade of Artistic Excellence in Mumbai

CBSE Shake-Up: Chairman, Secretary Transferred After OSM Row

FIFA World Cup 2026 in India: Zee Entertainment Rallies Over 6% After Winning Broadcast Rights For Indian Viewers

Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details
Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details
Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details
Tencent To Introduce AI Assistant For WeChat: Supports Natural Language Commands, Books Services, Makes Payments And More — Check Features And Details

QUICK LINKS