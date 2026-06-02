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Home > Tech and Auto News > WWDC 2026: From Siri To Wallet And Weather, How iOS 27 Could Transform Your iPhone — Check Features And Eligible Devices

WWDC 2026: From Siri To Wallet And Weather, How iOS 27 Could Transform Your iPhone — Check Features And Eligible Devices

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 with a major AI-focused upgrade, including a smarter Siri capable of understanding personal context and performing tasks across apps. The update may also bring enhanced Apple Intelligence features, AI-powered tools, and improvements to apps like Wallet, Camera, and Weather, while potentially ending support for the iPhone 11 series.

iOS 27
iOS 27

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 14:57 IST

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just few days ago. The conference is scheduled for 8th June 2026, and early reports claim that this could be one of the most significant iPhone software updates in years. While the company has not officially announced anything yet. Leaks and reports suggest a major focus on artificial intelligence, led by a long-awaited overhaul of Siri and deeper integration of Apple intelligence across the iPhone experience. 

AI Siri: Key Highlight of WWDC 2026 

The biggest announcement expected in iOS 27 is a completely revamped Siri. As per several reports, the company’s voice assistant will evolve into a more capable AI chatbot that can understand personal context, what is happening on screen, and perform actions across multiple apps. 

Users are likely to continue activating Siri using voice commands or the power button, but media reports claim that Apple is also introducing a new interface linked to the Dynamic Island. Siri may even receive its own standalone app, bringing it closer to AI rivals such as ChatGPT and Gemini. 

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The company is also expected to gear up allowing users to choose between different AI models for certain Apple Intelligence features, potentially consisting of offering from Google and other partners. 

Apple Intelligence To Become More Smarter

Apart from Siri, Apple Intelligence is likely to receive a range of upgrades; the media reports suggest that Image Playground and Genmoji will deliver better image quality, while users may gain the ability to create AI generated wallpapers. 

Writing tools are also expected to become more sophisticated as well, offering advanced suggestions for grammar, sentence structure, and clarifying rather than simply correcting spelling mistakes. The natural language commands may also allow users to create custom app shortcuts without needing to manually configure automations. 

Wallet, Camera, And Weather

Multiple first-party applications are also tipped for upgrades. The Wallet app could introduce a “Create a Pass” feature that scans physical tickets, membership cards, and other documents to generate digital wallet passes. 

The camera app is also expected to offer more customisation options, allowing users to create personalised control and widgets whereas the Weather app is likely to add a new Conditions section for more detailed forecasts. 

Supported Devices

As per recent leaks and experts, the company may drop support for the iPhone 11 series and second-generation iPhone SE. If the report turns out to be true, iOS 27 would require an iPhone 12 lineup or newer. 

However, the entire suite of the Apple Intelligence feature is likely to remain limited to newer devices, consisting of iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 lineup, and future models. 

The company will officially launch the iOS 27 during the WWDC 2026 keynote scheduled for 8th June, where the company is expected to outline its next chapter in AI-powered computing. 

Also Read: Apple Vision Pro Delayed As Company Works On Lighter, More Affordable Version And Prioritises Smart Glasses

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WWDC 2026: From Siri To Wallet And Weather, How iOS 27 Could Transform Your iPhone — Check Features And Eligible Devices

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WWDC 2026: From Siri To Wallet And Weather, How iOS 27 Could Transform Your iPhone — Check Features And Eligible Devices

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WWDC 2026: From Siri To Wallet And Weather, How iOS 27 Could Transform Your iPhone — Check Features And Eligible Devices

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WWDC 2026: From Siri To Wallet And Weather, How iOS 27 Could Transform Your iPhone — Check Features And Eligible Devices
WWDC 2026: From Siri To Wallet And Weather, How iOS 27 Could Transform Your iPhone — Check Features And Eligible Devices
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