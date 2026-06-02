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Home > India News > Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody

A special CBI court in Bhopal has sent Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh to 14-day judicial custody in the alleged dowry death case.

Twisha Sharma's husband Samarath Singh and Giribala Singh remanded to 14 days of judicial custody (Images: X)
Twisha Sharma's husband Samarath Singh and Giribala Singh remanded to 14 days of judicial custody (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 15:43 IST

As per news coming on Tuesday, by a court in Bhopal, the arrest of Samarth Singh along with his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, was made in a judicial custody for 14 days concerning the dowry death case of 31-year-old Twisha Sharma. This order came when the two accused were presented before the court, and in the meantime, there was no request for any remand from the Central Bureau of Investigation. It is reported that during the announcement of orders by the judge, court proceedings were being recorded. This order is surely a significant one for the case of Twisha Sharma.

Samarth Singh, an advocate, and his mother, Giribala Singh, emerged in the limelight after the murder of Twisha Sharma, whose dead body was found in the residence of her in-laws in Katara Hills, Bhopal. Relatives of the victim have blamed them for harassment in connection with dowry and abetting suicide.

From engagement celebrations to a high-profile dowry death investigation

As per reports, the series of events began from 12th May, 2025, with the wedding of Twisha Sharma and Samarth Singh taking place at their home in Noida. A few months after Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh on 1st December, 2025 who is the son of Giribala Singh, who was a former district judge. After her marriage, Twisha Sharma shifted to Bhopal and lived with her in-laws in Katara Hills.

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On 12th May, 2026, when her body was discovered in the house of her in-laws. As a result, a murder complaint was filed by Twisha Sharma’s family against her husband and his relatives for the crime of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Police action, court proceedings and growing family protests

According to reports, on May 15, police registered an FIR against the retired district judge and her advocate son in connection with the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma. Later, a Bhopal court granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh during a hearing, while Samarth Singh remained absconding.

The case moved swiftly in its investigation after May 16, where police established a team of six members known as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the case. The very next day, that is, on May 17, the family of Twisha Sharma conducted a sit-in protest near the residence of the chief minister, who allegedly refused to meet them.

Bail rejection and demands for an independent investigation

On May 18, a sessions court in Bhopal rejected the bail plea filed by Samarth Singh, who was still absconding at the time. The same day, Bhopal DCP Zone-2 announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest, as per reports. 

On May 19, relatives of Twisha Sharma publicly sought an independent investigation into the case, raising questions over the police probe. They also demanded an end to what they described as a “posthumous character trial” of Twisha Sharma through press conferences allegedly held by the accused. 

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu    

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Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Tags: Samarth SinghTwisha SharmaTwisha Sharma death case

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Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody

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Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Husband, Mother-in-Law Girbala Singh To 14-Day Judicial Custody

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