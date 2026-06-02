North India Weather Update (June 2, 2026): Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Shimla on Rain Alert; Check City-Wise Forecast

Positive weather signature has changed the pre-monsoon weather pattern owing to the western disturbance and other favourable weather signatures giving chances of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind in various parts across north India today. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the wet weather over several states where people will enjoy cool weather than the present scorching summer heat.

IMD Forecasts North India rainfall

Dated as per IMD, western disturbance and other favourable weather signatures have changed the pre-monsoon weather pattern owing to the chances of rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind over north and north-west parts of the country. Several states are expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm over the next 24 hours.

Weather experts have also emphasised about the chances of strong gusty wind and lightning over a few pockets and suggested people to keep an eye on local weather forecast.

Rain and thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR

Day-NCR commuters, visitors and passengers residing in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are likely to enjoy light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty wind over the next 24 hours which will be a relief from the rising temperatures.

Likely to be cloudy in most places, some increase in the rainfall is expected in the afternoon and evening times.

Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Rain Watch

Light showers and a thunderstorm situation may be present in Chandigarh and various parts of Punjab and Haryana. Heavy rains, strong winds in some districts may disrupt traffic movement and outdoor events.

As showers are localized due to the chance occurrence, meteorologists see showers to be present in most parts of the country for the next few days.

Himachal, Uttarakhand and J & K are expected to receive thunderstorm activity

The following states are expected to be drenched with heavy rains-

Shimla

Himachal’s capital may participate in the weather activity with cloud and rains expected for the next few days.

Dehradun

The Dehradun area may see light to moderate rain. Also there may be chances of thunderstorms and lightning.

Srinagar

The Kashmir Valley may get scattered showers and strong winds as the weather system may be present around the Western Himalayas.

Jharkhand Cities Under Rain Alert

Several districts in Jharkhand, including Ranchi and Dhanbad, are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms. Authorities have issued weather advisories as intermittent rain is likely to continue over the coming days.

The showers are expected to provide relief from hot and humid conditions prevailing in the state.

Cities Likely to Receive Rain Today

Delhi

Noida

Greater Noida

Gurugram

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

Chandigarh

Shimla

Dehradun

Srinagar

Ranchi

Dhanbad

Weather alerts have been issued by government agencies for light to moderate showers over the next few days. The impacts of the rain are expected to persist for some time over the next few days.

The showers should provide some relief from the hot and humid weather across the state.

Relief From Heatwave Conditions

The expected rainfall over many cities in North India is expected to provide some respite from the applied day temperatures. While some cities may still experience some humid and hot weather, meteorological experts say the pre-monsoon precipitation should bring some brief relief from the summer heat wave.

Due to the risk of thundershowers, people are advised not to take shelter under trees and to keep following the weather alerts from governmental agencies.

Also Read: North India Weather Alert: Western Disturbance To Exit Soon But IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, Rain and Strong Winds Across Several States

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on weather alerts issued by meteorological agencies. Weather conditions are subject to change. For the most latest weather updates, please refer to the official updates from IMD and the weather alerts from governmental agencies.