Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 Wraps Shoot: Cast, Release Date, Plot Rumours — Everything We Know

Ajay Devgan and Tabu’s Drishyam 3 has finally said it wraps for the shooting. Directed by Abhishek Pathak the highly anticipated mystery crime thriller Drishyam 3 has completed its production in a scenic yet secret space across the beaches in Goa and has finally movies towards the post-production phase.

Reflecting on the grueling filming journey, Pathak shared a heartfelt note to his team:







“For the past many months, this film has been our world. We’ve spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life… This film carries a piece of all of you.”

The makers have confirmed that Drishyam 3 will arrive in cinemas nationwide on October 2, 2026.

In what is easily the best ongoing marketing tradition in Indian cinema, releasing the finale on Gandhi Jayanti, affectionately dubbed “Drishyam Day” by the trade.

The Star-Studded Cast Mix

While the beloved principal characters return to close out the cover-up saga, the investigation lineup has received an immense, heavy-hitting upgrade.

The Returning Core: Ajay Devgn steps back into the shoes of the hyper-calculating Vijay Salgaonkar. Alongside him, Tabu returns as the relentless, grieving former IG Geetha Prabhakar, with Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor reprising their respective roles.

The Big Exit: Akshaye Khanna, who provided a brilliant, cynical edge as the investigator in Drishyam 2, will not be returning for the final act.

The Additions: To fill that void by Akshaye Khanna’s exit, the production team has officially brought on board powerhouse actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Story Rumors: A Complete Departure from Mohanlal’s Track

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Hindi version is aggressively carving out its own distinct identity. While Mohanlal’s original Malayalam Drishyam 3 recently hit screens on May 21, 2026, the Hindi version will not be a scene-by-scene remake.

Director Abhishek Pathak has explicitly warned audiences not to look at the Malayalam version and predict the plot and ending for Ajay Devgan’s version.

“Part 2 ended at a certain point in both versions. As for part 3, it’ll flow in a different way. Culturally, we have made our film differently… The Malayalam film is an emotional family drama, while ours is a family thriller.” — Abhishek Pathak, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

As Panorama Studios has placed the script under an airtight lock-and-key non-disclosure agreement (NDA), trade circles are running wild with two distinct, high-probability plot rumors:

The Soil & Forensic Loophole: At the end of the second installment, Vijay successfully cremated the victim’s original skeletal remains. Insiders hint that the new investigative team (potentially led by Jaideep Ahlawat) will completely bypass the “no body, no crime” defense by utilizing hyper-advanced forensic science to trace microscopic soil and geological anomalies from the original burial site directly back to Vijay’s personal property line.

The Psychological Siege on Anju: Knowing Vijay’s mind cannot be outsmarted, the police are rumored to wage an intense psychological war on his traumatized daughter, Anju (Ishita Dutta). By isolating her fragile mental state, they push Vijay into a tight, frantic race against time to execute one final, massive misdirection, one that trade insiders whisper will culminate in a definitive, heartbreaking sacrifice to buy his family permanent freedom from the system.

Abhishek Pathak explicitly stated that they wrote a completely fresh track for the Hindi audience. This means even if you watch the original Malayalam film, the twists, the traps, and the final climax of Ajay Devgn’s film will be completely distinct.

The production team wrapped shooting in Goa under intense secrecy, ensuring that no set photos, script pages, or character breakdowns leaked to the media. We will likely get our first actual narrative confirmation when the teaser drops later this August, till then we are free to guess on our own.

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