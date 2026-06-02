8th Pay Commission Delayed Again: What The Latest Extension Means For Salaries, Arrears And Fitment Factor?

The 8th Central Pay Commission has extended the deadline for submitting memoranda, representations and recommendations to June 15, giving central government employees, pensioners, staff associations and unions additional time to present their demands before the panel. This is the second extension after the earlier deadline was revised from May 31. The extension is part of the Commission’s ongoing consultation process as it gathers feedback from stakeholders before finalizing its recommendations on pay, pensions and allowances.

What The Extension Means For Government Employees

The most recent extension will not change the current estimate of when the effects of changes to salaries and pensions will take effect – by 1 January 2026. But it does mean the Commission is still involved in the consultation process and needs more time to produce final recommendations.

Employees and pensioners can still make their views known on matters including pay scales, fitment factor, allowances, service conditions and retirement benefits before the new deadline.

What This Means For Salary Hikes & Arrears

While a delay in the Commission’s work may affect when changes to the current pay structure will take effect, payroll experts say that arrears will build up from the effective date once the recommendations are accepted and notified. Employees may therefore identify backdated salary revisions from 1 January 2026 to the final effective date.

However, some allowances, particularly House Rent Allowance (HRA), may not always be paid retrospectively, making the timing of implementation important for employees.

Fitment Factor Remains Key Issue

One of the most closely watched aspects of the 8th Pay Commission is the fitment factor, which determines how existing basic pay is converted into revised pay. Employee unions have put forward various proposals, while different staff organizations have suggested separate approaches for salary revision across categories. The final figure will play a major role in determining salary hikes and arrears.

Consultation Process Continues

The Commission has been holding consultations with stakeholders across the country and has announced further interactions in different cities as it prepares its report. The recommendations are expected to shape the salary structure, allowances and pension benefits of millions of central government employees and retirees.

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