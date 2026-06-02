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Home > World News > Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals; Here’s How Travellers Benefit

Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals; Here’s How Travellers Benefit

Indian nationals will no longer need an airport transit visa when passing through Germany to another country from June 3, following a new rule published in the Federal Law Gazette.

Germany Ends Airport Transit Visa for Indians (Image: Representative photo, X/ berlinairport)
Germany Ends Airport Transit Visa for Indians (Image: Representative photo, X/ berlinairport)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 19:21 IST

Indian travellers passing through Germany on their way to another country will no longer need an airport transit visa, according to a new announcement made by the German Embassy in New Delhi. The decision, published in the Federal Law Gazette, removes a requirement that had applied to Indian nationals in certain transit situations. The change is set to take effect from June 3 and is expected to make travel through Germany easier for thousands of passengers using German airports as transit hubs. As per reports, the German Embassy said the move is part of broader efforts to simplify travel procedures and strengthen ties between India and Germany. Until now, Indian citizens travelling through Germany to a third country were required to obtain a special airport transit visa in specific cases. With the new rule coming into force, that requirement will no longer apply.

Decision linked to Chancellor’s India visit earlier this year

In its official statement, the Embassy connected the decision to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India in January. The visit was significant as it marked Merz’s first official trip to India and also his first visit to Asia since becoming Chancellor. The Embassy said the latest travel measure is one outcome of those discussions between India and Germany.

“This implements a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip to India in January of this year,” the German Embassy said in its release. The announcement was formally published on June 2 and will come into effect a day later, on June 3, making transit through Germany more convenient for Indian travellers.

Move aimed at boosting travel, people-to-people links and economic ties

According to reports, the Embassy said the decision reflects the German government’s broader commitment to improving relations with India. Officials believe easier transit rules will encourage smoother movement of people and strengthen connections between the two countries.

“It underlines the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties,” the statement added. With the transit visa requirement being lifted, Germany hopes to make international travel simpler for Indian nationals while also reinforcing diplomatic and economic cooperation. The latest step is being seen as another effort to expand engagement between India and Germany through easier travel and stronger people-to-people connections.

How do travellers benefit?

  • If they are simply transferring from one flight to another in a German airport to continue their journey to another country, then there is no need to apply for a transit visa.
  • Reduced costs associated with their travels since they won’t have to pay the visa fees.
  • Fewer papers to be prepared before traveling, which makes their planning easier.
  • Quick travel booking process since they are using cities such as Frankfurt and Munich

Also Read: Trump Administration Signals Retreat From Controversial $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund Amid Republican Backlash    

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Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals; Here’s How Travellers Benefit
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Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals; Here’s How Travellers Benefit

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Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals; Here’s How Travellers Benefit
Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals; Here’s How Travellers Benefit
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Germany Lifts Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Nationals; Here’s How Travellers Benefit

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